    SLGL   IL0011417206

SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(SLGL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-06-13 pm EDT
3.380 USD   +0.90%
Sol Gel Technologies : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
06/06Sol-Gel Technologies, Searchlight Pharma Sign Licensing Deals for 2 Dermatology Drugs
06/06Sol-Gel and Searchlight Pharma Announce Licensing Agreements to Commercialize TWYNEO® and EPSOLAY® in Canada
Sol Gel Technologies : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

06/14/2023 | 08:03am EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON July 26, 2023
________________________

Dear Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Shareholders:
We cordially invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or the Meeting, of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., or the Company, to be held at 4:00 p.m. (Israel time) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at our offices at 7 Golda Meir St., Weizmann Science Park, Ness Ziona, Israel.
The Meeting is being called for the following purposes:

(1)
To appoint Kesselman & Kesselman, certified public accountants in Israel and a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company's independent auditors for the year 2023 and for an additional period until the following annual general meeting; and to inform the shareholders of the aggregate compensation paid to the auditors for the year ended December 31, 2022;

(2)
To approve the election of Mr. Sharon Kochan and the re-election of Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Mr. Moshe Arkin, Mr. Itai Arkin, Ms. Hani Lerman, Dr. Shmuel Ben Zvi and Mr. Jonathan B. Siegel to Board of Directors, each for an additional one-year term until the annual general meeting to be held in 2024;

(3)
To approve the grant of an award of options to and an amendment to the terms of engagement of Dr. Alon Seri-Levi; and

(4)
To approve amendments to the Company's Compensation Policy.

The Company is currently unaware of any other matters that may be raised at the Meeting. Should any other matters be properly raised at the Meeting, the persons designated as proxies shall vote according to their own judgment on those matters.

Our Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote in favor of each of the above proposals, which are described in the attached Proxy Statement.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday June 20, 2023are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Meeting. Accordingly, after reading the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying Proxy Statement, please mark, date, sign and mail the proxy or voting instruction form to be provided as promptly as possible. If voting by mail, the proxy must be received by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") or at our registered office at least 48 hours (or such shorter period as the Chairman of the Meeting may determine) prior to the appointed time of the Meeting to be validly included in the tally of ordinary shares voted at the Meeting. An earlier deadline may apply to receipt of your voting instruction form, if indicated therein. Detailed proxy voting instructions are provided both in the Proxy Statement and on the proxy card and voting instruction form to be provided. Proxies may also be executed electronically via www.proxyvote.com by utilizing the control number sent to you. Shareholders who hold their shares in street name may be able to utilize the control number sent to them to submit their voting instruction to their brokers, trustees or nominees by other means, if so indicated on their voting instruction form. An electronic copy of the proxy materials to be provided will also be available for viewing at http://ir.sol-gel.com/.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

June 14, 2023

Disclaimer

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 12:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -34,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 86,9 M 86,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,38 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alon Seri-Levy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilad Mamlok Chief Financial Officer
Moshe Arkin Chairman
Ofer Toledano Vice President-Research & Development
Ofra Levy-Hacham Vice President-Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-25.88%87
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.94%88 108
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.53%82 191
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-15.05%28 128
BIONTECH SE-23.05%27 859
GENMAB A/S-9.32%25 207
