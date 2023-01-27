Advanced search
    SLGL   IL0011417206

SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(SLGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:45 2023-01-26 pm EST
5.015 USD   -5.57%
07:30aSol-Gel Announces Aggregate $22.8 Million Concurrent Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings
AQ
07:18aSol Gel Technologies : Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
07:01aSol-Gel Acquires Patidegib, a Phase 3, FDA-Breakthrough-Designated Orphan Product Candidate to Pursue Potential Market of Over $300 Million
AQ
Sol Gel Technologies : Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 6-K

01/27/2023 | 07:18am EST
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K

On April 19, 2022, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") entered into an Open Market Sale AgreementSM (the "Sale Agreement") with Jefferies LLC with respect to an "at-the-market" offering program (the "ATM Program"), pursuant to which the Company could offer and sell ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.1 per share (the "Shares"), having aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to $23.0 million, from time to time, through Jefferies LLC as its sales agent. The Company filed a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-264190) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022, that was declared effective on April 13, 2022; a prospectus supplement relating to the sale of the Shares under the ATM Program (the "ATM Prospectus") was filed on April 19, 2022.

On January 23, 2023, the Company terminated the Sale Agreement, effective on the same date. The Company has not offered or sold any Shares, and will not do so, in connection with the ATM Program and the ATM Prospectus.

A copy of the Sale Agreement was filed as Exhibit 1.1 to the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2022.

This Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-264190).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 12:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
