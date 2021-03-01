Sol Gel Technologies : Gel Corporate Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

OVERVIEW

OUR DERMATOLOGY COMPANY

EPSOLAY®

• PDUFA goal date set for April 26, 2021 TECHNOLOGY • Proprietary silica-based microencapsulation technology

• Potential to be the first single-active BPO approved by the FDA as a prescription drug product

TWYNEO®

• PDUFA goal date set for August 1, 2021

• Potential to be first FDA-approved acne treatment that contains fixed-dose combination of BPO and tretinoin

SGT-210

• Ongoing Phase I proof-of-concept study for erlotinib gel in palmoplantar keratoderma

EARLY STAGE

• Pending patent applications for tapinarof and roflumilast in various skin conditions

GENERICS

• Twelve 50/50 gross profit-sharing collaborations with Perrigo

• $8.7 million in net revenues last year

THE SCIENCE BEHIND OUR PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

Aiming to provide effective and tolerable topical therapies to achieve local action