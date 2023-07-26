SOL Global Investments Corp.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2023 and the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The management of SOL Global Investments Corp (the "Company" or "SOL Global"). are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements ("Financial Statements"). These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are considered by management to present fairly the financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these Financial Statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. These Financial Statements include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, results of operations and cash flows.
SOL Global Investments Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notes
May 31
November 30,
As at
2023
2022
$
$
ASSETS
Cash
354,365
71,924
Other receivables
6
2,173,204
318,335
Investments
4
132,223,436
145,023,703
Convertible debentures
4
324,263
2,260,370
Prepaid expenses
5
46,382
32,732
Promissory notes receivable
4
1,908,019
2,519,842
Other assets
-
342,278
Income tax recovery
10
3,778,724
-
Right of use asset
16
1,631,030
1,922,948
Leasehold Improvements
17
613,093
632,661
Total assets
143,052,516
153,124,793
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11
19,024,121
17,573,512
Severance payable
12
28,324,998
29,049,126
Promissory notes payable
13
1,346,646
1,312,107
Lease obligation
16
2,669,546
2,616,169
Income tax payable
10
41,335,361
39,835,361
Term Loan
14
9,577,726
9,081,370
Debenture
14
11,159,926
11,826,333
Total Liabilities
113,438,324
111,293,978
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital stock
7
128,889,904
128,889,904
Contributed surplus (deficit)
(6,255,159)
(6,255,159)
DSU/PSU share reserve
9
578,052
578,052
Retained earnings
(93,598,605)
(81,381,982)
Total shareholders' equity
29,614,192
41,830,815
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
143,052,516
153,124,793
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Nature and Continuance of Operations (note 1)
Basis of presentation (note 2)
Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)
Subsequent events (note 21)
On behalf of the Board of Directors, on July 25, 2023:
/s/ Jason Batista
/s/ Mehdi Azodi
Director
Director
Page 1 of 21
SOL Global Investments Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period
period
period
period
ended
ended
ended
ended
Note
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
$
$
$
$
Revenue
Net change in fair value of investments
4
2,453,918
(97,912,198)
(10,356,552)
(179,503,841)
Interest and other income
4
306,747
1,195,760
987,459
1,721,127
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(3,285)
524,142
(18,312)
480,430
Total revenue
2,757,380
(96,192,296)
(9,387,405)
(177,302,284)
Expenses
Salaries and consulting
18
560,089
4,507,416
1,239,198
5,884,550
Severance expense
12
-
24,000,000
-
24,000,000
Share-based compensation
9
-
32,336
-
41,449
General and administrative
159,491
845,127
798,722
1,692,238
Interest expense
14
562,464
440,762
1,156,233
1,795,839
Financing expense
28,807
1,389,272
555,589
2,507,480
Professional fees and transaction costs
995,654
666,619
1,122,190
1,537,820
Total expenses
2,306,505
31,881,532
4,871,932
37,459,376
Income (loss) before income taxes
450,875
(128,073,828)
(14,259,337)
(214,761,660)
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
-
-
-
-
Current income taxes(recovery) expense
1,619,482
(41,405,938)
(2,042,714)
(53,690,415)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive
(1,168,607)
(86,667,890)
(12,216,623)
(161,071,245)
income (loss)
Net income (loss) per share, basic
8
(0.02)
(1.90)
(0.22)
(3.54)
Net income (loss) per share, diluted
8
(0.02)
(1.90)
(0.22)
(3.54)
Weighted average number of shares
8
54,441,981
45,695,430
54,441,981
45,485,988
outstanding - basic
Weighted average number of shares
8
54,441,981
45,695,430
54,441,981
45,485,988
outstanding -diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Page 2 of 21
SOL Global Investments Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Retained
Number of
Contributed
DSU/PSU
Earnings
Note
Common Shares
Share Capital
Surplus (deficit)
Reserve
(Deficit)
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 1, 2021
52,018,533
134,948,223
6,982,615
9,424,751
215,638,069
366,993,658
Share-based compensation
9
-
-
18,226
-
-
18,226
New DSUs issued
-
-
-
23,222
-
23,222
DSU/PSU exercised
5,042,000
2,867,621
-
(2,867,621)
-
-
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
(161,071,245)
(161,071,245)
Common shares repurchased
7
(7,407,404)
(16,788,362)
(13,211,638)
-
-
(30,000,000)
Balance, May 31, 2022
49,653,129
121,027,482
(6,210,797)
6,580,352
54,566,824
175,963,861
Balance, December 1, 2022
54,441,981
128,889,904
(6,255,159)
578,052
(81,381,982)
41,830,815
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
(12,216,623)
(12,216,623)
Balance, May 31, 2023
54,441,981
128,889,904
(6,255,159)
578,052
(93,598,605)
29,614,192
Page 3 of 21
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SOL Global Investments Corp. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 20:56:51 UTC.