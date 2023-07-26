For the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2023 and the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2022

NOTE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The management of SOL Global Investments Corp (the "Company" or "SOL Global"). are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements ("Financial Statements"). These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are considered by management to present fairly the financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these Financial Statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. These Financial Statements include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, results of operations and cash flows.