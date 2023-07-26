SOL Global Investments Corp.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2023 and the three and six-month period ended May 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The management of SOL Global Investments Corp (the "Company" or "SOL Global"). are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements ("Financial Statements"). These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are considered by management to present fairly the financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these Financial Statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. These Financial Statements include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

SOL Global Investments Corp.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

May 31

November 30,

As at

2023

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Cash

354,365

71,924

Other receivables

6

2,173,204

318,335

Investments

4

132,223,436

145,023,703

Convertible debentures

4

324,263

2,260,370

Prepaid expenses

5

46,382

32,732

Promissory notes receivable

4

1,908,019

2,519,842

Other assets

-

342,278

Income tax recovery

10

3,778,724

-

Right of use asset

16

1,631,030

1,922,948

Leasehold Improvements

17

613,093

632,661

Total assets

143,052,516

153,124,793

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

19,024,121

17,573,512

Severance payable

12

28,324,998

29,049,126

Promissory notes payable

13

1,346,646

1,312,107

Lease obligation

16

2,669,546

2,616,169

Income tax payable

10

41,335,361

39,835,361

Term Loan

14

9,577,726

9,081,370

Debenture

14

11,159,926

11,826,333

Total Liabilities

113,438,324

111,293,978

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

7

128,889,904

128,889,904

Contributed surplus (deficit)

(6,255,159)

(6,255,159)

DSU/PSU share reserve

9

578,052

578,052

Retained earnings

(93,598,605)

(81,381,982)

Total shareholders' equity

29,614,192

41,830,815

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

143,052,516

153,124,793

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Nature and Continuance of Operations (note 1)

Basis of presentation (note 2)

Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)

Subsequent events (note 21)

On behalf of the Board of Directors, on July 25, 2023:

/s/ Jason Batista

/s/ Mehdi Azodi

Director

Director

Page 1 of 21

SOL Global Investments Corp.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three-month

Three-month

Six-month

Six-month

period

period

period

period

ended

ended

ended

ended

Note

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

$

$

$

$

Revenue

Net change in fair value of investments

4

2,453,918

(97,912,198)

(10,356,552)

(179,503,841)

Interest and other income

4

306,747

1,195,760

987,459

1,721,127

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(3,285)

524,142

(18,312)

480,430

Total revenue

2,757,380

(96,192,296)

(9,387,405)

(177,302,284)

Expenses

Salaries and consulting

18

560,089

4,507,416

1,239,198

5,884,550

Severance expense

12

-

24,000,000

-

24,000,000

Share-based compensation

9

-

32,336

-

41,449

General and administrative

159,491

845,127

798,722

1,692,238

Interest expense

14

562,464

440,762

1,156,233

1,795,839

Financing expense

28,807

1,389,272

555,589

2,507,480

Professional fees and transaction costs

995,654

666,619

1,122,190

1,537,820

Total expenses

2,306,505

31,881,532

4,871,932

37,459,376

Income (loss) before income taxes

450,875

(128,073,828)

(14,259,337)

(214,761,660)

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

-

-

-

-

Current income taxes(recovery) expense

1,619,482

(41,405,938)

(2,042,714)

(53,690,415)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive

(1,168,607)

(86,667,890)

(12,216,623)

(161,071,245)

income (loss)

Net income (loss) per share, basic

8

(0.02)

(1.90)

(0.22)

(3.54)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

8

(0.02)

(1.90)

(0.22)

(3.54)

Weighted average number of shares

8

54,441,981

45,695,430

54,441,981

45,485,988

outstanding - basic

Weighted average number of shares

8

54,441,981

45,695,430

54,441,981

45,485,988

outstanding -diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Page 2 of 21

SOL Global Investments Corp.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Retained

Number of

Contributed

DSU/PSU

Earnings

Note

Common Shares

Share Capital

Surplus (deficit)

Reserve

(Deficit)

Total

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 1, 2021

52,018,533

134,948,223

6,982,615

9,424,751

215,638,069

366,993,658

Share-based compensation

9

-

-

18,226

-

-

18,226

New DSUs issued

-

-

-

23,222

-

23,222

DSU/PSU exercised

5,042,000

2,867,621

-

(2,867,621)

-

-

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(161,071,245)

(161,071,245)

Common shares repurchased

7

(7,407,404)

(16,788,362)

(13,211,638)

-

-

(30,000,000)

Balance, May 31, 2022

49,653,129

121,027,482

(6,210,797)

6,580,352

54,566,824

175,963,861

Balance, December 1, 2022

54,441,981

128,889,904

(6,255,159)

578,052

(81,381,982)

41,830,815

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

(12,216,623)

(12,216,623)

Balance, May 31, 2023

54,441,981

128,889,904

(6,255,159)

578,052

(93,598,605)

29,614,192

Page 3 of 21

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SOL Global Investments Corp. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 20:56:51 UTC.