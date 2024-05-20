SOL GROUP: GOOD GROWTH IN SALES IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2024. 20/05/2024

On May 14th the Board of Directors has examined the Consolidated Net Sales of the First Quarter 2024.

Consolidated net sales € 384.9 ml (+5.2% vs 1Q 2023, € 365.9 ml)

For more info, please check the Press Release.

tags:

  • 2024

share:

previous news

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SOL S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 12:52:10 UTC.