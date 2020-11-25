per

PRESS RELEASE

SOL Group: SOL S.p.A. issued long-term bonds, subscribed by institutional investors for a total amount of 70 million Euros aimed at supporting future investments.

Following to the press release on 7 October 2020 relating to the approval by the Board of Directors of a long- term financing by way of issuing a non-convertible bond for an aggregate nominal amount up to Euro 70 million, SOL S.p.A. informs that on the date hereof has completed the private placement of non-convertible bonds on the American market (U.S. Private Placement), fully subscribed by two institutional investors (The Prudential Insurance Company of America and Prudential Legacy Insurance Company of New Jersey) for a total amount of 70 million Euros, with 20 years maturity and 1,50% coupon.

The proceeds resulting from the bonds will be used to support the development of corporate activities and thus Group's current and future investments.

In the transaction SOL S.p.A was advised by the legal advisors BonelliErede with Lombardi and Latham & Watkins (Milan, Italy), and by the fiscal advisor M.M.G. Commercialisti Associati (Monza, Italy).

SOL is the head company of a multinational group operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco India and Brazil. The Group is active in two main business sectors: production, applied research and trade of industrial, medicinal and pure gases (Technical Gases) and in oxygen and respiratory related home cares (Home Care).

Monza, 25th November 2020