Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SOL S.p.A.    SOL   IT0001206769

SOL S.P.A.

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOL Group: SOL S.p.A. issued long-term bonds, subscribed by institutional investors for a total amount of 70 million Euros aimed at supporting future investments.

11/25/2020 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

per

PRESS RELEASE

SOL Group: SOL S.p.A. issued long-term bonds, subscribed by institutional investors for a total amount of 70 million Euros aimed at supporting future investments.

Following to the press release on 7 October 2020 relating to the approval by the Board of Directors of a long- term financing by way of issuing a non-convertible bond for an aggregate nominal amount up to Euro 70 million, SOL S.p.A. informs that on the date hereof has completed the private placement of non-convertible bonds on the American market (U.S. Private Placement), fully subscribed by two institutional investors (The Prudential Insurance Company of America and Prudential Legacy Insurance Company of New Jersey) for a total amount of 70 million Euros, with 20 years maturity and 1,50% coupon.

The proceeds resulting from the bonds will be used to support the development of corporate activities and thus Group's current and future investments.

In the transaction SOL S.p.A was advised by the legal advisors BonelliErede with Lombardi and Latham & Watkins (Milan, Italy), and by the fiscal advisor M.M.G. Commercialisti Associati (Monza, Italy).

SOL is the head company of a multinational group operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco India and Brazil. The Group is active in two main business sectors: production, applied research and trade of industrial, medicinal and pure gases (Technical Gases) and in oxygen and respiratory related home cares (Home Care).

Contact:

Barabino & Partners

Marina Riva

Tel +39 02 72 02 35 35

m.riva@barabino.it

Monza, 25th November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SOL S.p.A. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SOL S.P.A.
09:28aSOL GROUP : SOL S.p.A. issued long-term bonds, subscribed by institutional inves..
PU
09/10SOL S P A : First half 2020 results
PU
09/07SOL S.P.A. : half-yearly earnings release
05/25SOL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15SOL S P A : First quarter 2020 results
PU
03/27SOL S P A : 2019 full year consolidated results
PU
03/24SOL S.P.A. : annual earnings release
2019SOL : First half 2019 results
PU
2019SOL SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SOL : 2018 full year consolidated results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 919 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Net income 2019 49,3 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2019 298 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
Yield 2019 1,67%
Capitalization 1 129 M 1 342 M 1 343 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 372
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart SOL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SOL S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Fumagalli Romario Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marco Annoni Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marco Filippi Investor Relations Contact
Giovanni Annoni Director
Giulio Fumagalli Romario Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOL S.P.A.18.57%1 342
LINDE PLC20.32%134 225
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.88%77 272
AIR LIQUIDE7.77%76 248
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS20.86%62 776
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY26.01%59 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ