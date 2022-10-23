Advanced search
10/21/2022
17.90 EUR   +2.76%
SOL Group: investigation towards VIVISOL SRL and its managers

10/23/2022 | 06:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SOL Group: investigation towards VIVISOL SRL and its managers

With reference to the press news dated 21 October 2022 relating to an involvement of the subsidiary VIVISOL S.r.l., operating in the home care business, and two of its managers in an investigation by the Palermo Public Prosecutor's Office, Sol Group and VIVISOL S.r.l. reiterate the extraneousness in the criminal facts in question and trust that the judiciary will ascertain the extraneousness of the subjects involved as quickly as possible.

In this regard, SOL Group informs that a provisional measure has been applied to VIVISOL relating to the participation in tenders for public contracts, for which a mandate has been given to the defense lawyers in order to clarify every aspect of the matter that has emerged and to remove any effect of the temporary measure applied.

SOL is an Italian multinational Group that operates in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, Brazil, India and China in two distinct main sectors: the production, applied research and marketing of technical, pure and medicinal gases (Technical Gases Division) and the Home Care Division.

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

Marina Riva

Phone +39 02 72 02 35 35

m.riva@barabino.it

Monza, 22 October, 2022

Disclaimer

SOL S.p.A. published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 10:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
