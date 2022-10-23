per

SOL Group: investigation towards VIVISOL SRL and its managers

With reference to the press news dated 21 October 2022 relating to an involvement of the subsidiary VIVISOL S.r.l., operating in the home care business, and two of its managers in an investigation by the Palermo Public Prosecutor's Office, Sol Group and VIVISOL S.r.l. reiterate the extraneousness in the criminal facts in question and trust that the judiciary will ascertain the extraneousness of the subjects involved as quickly as possible.

In this regard, SOL Group informs that a provisional measure has been applied to VIVISOL relating to the participation in tenders for public contracts, for which a mandate has been given to the defense lawyers in order to clarify every aspect of the matter that has emerged and to remove any effect of the temporary measure applied.

