SOL GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

FIRST HALF 2023 RESULTS

The Board of Directors has approved the First Half 2023 results.

Consolidated Sales € 735.7 ml (+11.8% vs 1H 2022, € 658.2 ml) EBITDA € 193.6 ml (€ 157.8 ml at 1H 2022)

EBIT € 118.9 (€ 92.8 ml at 1H 2022)

Net Profit € 79.6 ml (64.7 ml at 1H 2022)

These are the highlights disclosed in the First Half 2023 results approved earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to an Italian multinational group, with more than 6,000 employees, involved in the area of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, India, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and China.

In an economic context characterized by strong tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence of inflation that is maintaining high values despite the presence of a level of interest rates that has not been seen for years, the Sol Group achieved good growth in sales, which amounted to 735.7 million euros, up 11.8% compared to the first semester of 2022 (+7.8% on a constant basis).

The half-year result is positive both in Italy, where sales grew by 5.4%, and abroad, where there was an increase of 16.6%.

Specifically, the Technical Gas Division achieved sales of € 397.5 million, up 9.1% compared to the first semester of 2022.

The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a resumption in the growth of new patients prescriptions. Sales of this division were 338.3 million euros, with a growth of 15.1%.

During the first half of 2023, the subsidiary Airsol Srl has acquired the majority stake in the Ecuadorian company Swissgas and the Peruvian company ICP - Industrias Criogenica del Peru, active in the technical gas sector.

Compared to the first half of 2022, the Gross Operating Margin grew by 22.7% in absolute value, with an incidence on sales equal to 26.3% (24.0% as at 30/6/2022) while the Operating Result increased by 28.1%, equal to 16.2% on sales (14.1% as at 30/6/2022).

Consolidated Net Profit was € 79.6 million, equal to 10.8% of turnover, up by 23.1% compared to € 64.7 million on 30 June 2022. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow has grown to € 152.9 million, equal to 20.8% of turnover, compared to € 128.7 on 30 June 2022.

From a financial point of view, the net financial debt, equal to € 420.5 million (of which € 70.1 million for rents), increased by € 30.8 million compared to the end of 2022, due to investments and acquisitions made in the half year for € 108.7 million and dividend payments of € 25.5 million. The "Net debt / Equity" ratio is 0.46 (0.44 on 30 June 2022), while the "Net Debt / Gross Operating Margin " ratio is equal to 1.16 (1.23 on 30 June 2022), calculated on the rolling year.