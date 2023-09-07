SOL GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

FIRST HALF 2023 RESULTS

The Board of Directors has approved the First Half 2023 results.

Consolidated Sales € 735.7 ml (+11.8% vs 1H 2022, € 658.2 ml) EBITDA € 193.6 ml (€ 157.8 ml at 1H 2022)

EBIT € 118.9 (€ 92.8 ml at 1H 2022)

Net Profit € 79.6 ml (64.7 ml at 1H 2022)

These are the highlights disclosed in the First Half 2023 results approved earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to an Italian multinational group, with more than 6,000 employees, involved in the area of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, India, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and China.

In an economic context characterized by strong tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence of inflation that is maintaining high values despite the presence of a level of interest rates that has not been seen for years, the Sol Group achieved good growth in sales, which amounted to 735.7 million euros, up 11.8% compared to the first semester of 2022 (+7.8% on a constant basis).

The half-year result is positive both in Italy, where sales grew by 5.4%, and abroad, where there was an increase of 16.6%.

Specifically, the Technical Gas Division achieved sales of € 397.5 million, up 9.1% compared to the first semester of 2022.

The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a resumption in the growth of new patients prescriptions. Sales of this division were 338.3 million euros, with a growth of 15.1%.

During the first half of 2023, the subsidiary Airsol Srl has acquired the majority stake in the Ecuadorian company Swissgas and the Peruvian company ICP - Industrias Criogenica del Peru, active in the technical gas sector.

Compared to the first half of 2022, the Gross Operating Margin grew by 22.7% in absolute value, with an incidence on sales equal to 26.3% (24.0% as at 30/6/2022) while the Operating Result increased by 28.1%, equal to 16.2% on sales (14.1% as at 30/6/2022).

Consolidated Net Profit was € 79.6 million, equal to 10.8% of turnover, up by 23.1% compared to € 64.7 million on 30 June 2022. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow has grown to € 152.9 million, equal to 20.8% of turnover, compared to € 128.7 on 30 June 2022.

From a financial point of view, the net financial debt, equal to € 420.5 million (of which € 70.1 million for rents), increased by € 30.8 million compared to the end of 2022, due to investments and acquisitions made in the half year for € 108.7 million and dividend payments of € 25.5 million. The "Net debt / Equity" ratio is 0.46 (0.44 on 30 June 2022), while the "Net Debt / Gross Operating Margin " ratio is equal to 1.16 (1.23 on 30 June 2022), calculated on the rolling year.

With reference to the period after 30 June 2023, there are no events to report.

"We consider in a very positive way the results achieved in the first semester of 2023," affirmed Marco Annoni, Vice-President of SOL S.p.A. "which confirm the SOL Group's ability to grow in an economic context of great complexity and high volatility, and to react quickly to changing scenarios in the economies in which the Group operates ".

"Compatibly with the evolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with the trend of energy costs and inflation and with the ongoing economic slowdown in several countries in which the Group operates - concluded Aldo Fumagalli Romario, President of SOL S.p.A. - the SOL Group will continue, also during the second half of 2023, on its growth path, through the realization of new production and distribution investments, the realization of any acquisition opportunities, and the constant development of innovative and diversification projects. We confirm the goal of consolidating the good sales performance of the first half of the year during the year and of maintaining profitability at appreciable levels ".

Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Unified Finance Act of February 24,1998, the manager responsible for preparing the financial reports Marco Filippi declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results documented in the books, accounting and other records.

Enclosure: Consolidated Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position.

Monza, September 7th, 2023

SOL Group - Consolidated income statement

30/06/2023

%

30/06/2022

%

Net sales

735,733

100.0%

658,244

100.0%

Other revenues and proceeds

24,235

3.3%

26,441

4.0%

Internal works and collections

14,495

2.0%

11,158

1.7%

Revenues

774,463

105.3%

695,842

105.7%

Purchase of materials

231,338

31.4%

234,520

35.6%

Services rendered

197,188

26.8%

176,021

26.7%

Change in inventories

(10,570)

-1.4%

(10,663)

-1.6%

Other expenses

16,482

2.2%

13,458

2.0%

Total costs

434,438

59.0%

413,336

62.8%

Added value

340,025

46.2%

282,506

42.9%

Payroll and related costs

146,416

19.9%

124,753

19.0%

EBITDA

193,609

26.3%

157,753

24.0%

Depreciation & amortization

69,568

9.5%

61,997

9.4%

Other provisions

5,126

0.7%

2,957

0.4%

Non recurring (Income) / Charges

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

EBIT

118,914

16.2%

92,799

14.1%

Financial income

2,515

0.3%

927

0.1%

Financial expense

(9,148)

-1.2%

(5,530)

-0.8%

Result of investments

437

0.1%

207

0.0%

Net financial Income / (Charges)

(6,196)

-0.8%

(4,396)

-0.7%

PBT

112,718

15.3%

88,403

13.4%

Tax on profit

29,365

4.0%

21,725

3.3%

Net profit from ongoing operations

83,353

11.3%

66,678

10.1%

Net profit from discontinuous operations

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

Minorities

(3,737)

-0.5%

(1,997)

-0.3%

Net profit

79,616

10.8%

64,681

9.8%

EPS

0.878

0.0%

0.713

0.0%

SOL Group - Statement of financial position

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Tangible assets

739,513

694,164

Goodwill and consolidation differences

224,194

216,811

Other intangible assets

34,628

26,550

Equity investments

21,371

13,082

Other financial assets

25,154

22,015

Tax advances

18,127

18,557

NON CURRENT ASSETS

1,062,986

991,179

Non current assets held for sale

Inventories

94,159

84,144

Trade receivables

436,093

431,054

Other current assets

67,388

64,377

Current financial assets

11,943

13,187

Cash and banks

124,818

134,642

CURRENT ASSETS

734,401

727,403

TOTAL ASSETS

1,797,387

1,718,583

Share capital

47,164

47,164

Share premium reserve

63,335

63,335

Legal reserve

10,459

10,459

Reserve for treasury shares in portfolio

0

0

Other reserves

666,871

565,261

Retained earnings

1,321

704

Net profit

79,617

133,692

Shareholders' equity - Group

868,767

820,615

Minorities

42,572

38,134

Net income attributable to minority shareholders

3,737

3,882

Shareholders' equity - minority interests

46,309

42,015

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

915,076

862,630

Employee benefits

15,430

15,143

Provision for deferred tax liabilitieses

12,898

12,163

Provision for risks and charges

4,944

3,309

Payables and other financial liabilities

458,516

454,496

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

491,788

485,111

Non current liabilities held for sale

Due to banks

15,370

6,860

Trade accounts

169,348

175,114

Current financial liabilities

90,697

84,814

Taxes payables

32,873

32,552

Other current liabilities

82,235

71,502

CURRENT LIABILITIES

390,524

370,842

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,797,387

1,718,583

