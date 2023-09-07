SOL GROUP
PRESS RELEASE
FIRST HALF 2023 RESULTS
The Board of Directors has approved the First Half 2023 results.
Consolidated Sales € 735.7 ml (+11.8% vs 1H 2022, € 658.2 ml) EBITDA € 193.6 ml (€ 157.8 ml at 1H 2022)
EBIT € 118.9 (€ 92.8 ml at 1H 2022)
Net Profit € 79.6 ml (64.7 ml at 1H 2022)
These are the highlights disclosed in the First Half 2023 results approved earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to an Italian multinational group, with more than 6,000 employees, involved in the area of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, India, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and China.
In an economic context characterized by strong tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence of inflation that is maintaining high values despite the presence of a level of interest rates that has not been seen for years, the Sol Group achieved good growth in sales, which amounted to 735.7 million euros, up 11.8% compared to the first semester of 2022 (+7.8% on a constant basis).
The half-year result is positive both in Italy, where sales grew by 5.4%, and abroad, where there was an increase of 16.6%.
Specifically, the Technical Gas Division achieved sales of € 397.5 million, up 9.1% compared to the first semester of 2022.
The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a resumption in the growth of new patients prescriptions. Sales of this division were 338.3 million euros, with a growth of 15.1%.
During the first half of 2023, the subsidiary Airsol Srl has acquired the majority stake in the Ecuadorian company Swissgas and the Peruvian company ICP - Industrias Criogenica del Peru, active in the technical gas sector.
Compared to the first half of 2022, the Gross Operating Margin grew by 22.7% in absolute value, with an incidence on sales equal to 26.3% (24.0% as at 30/6/2022) while the Operating Result increased by 28.1%, equal to 16.2% on sales (14.1% as at 30/6/2022).
Consolidated Net Profit was € 79.6 million, equal to 10.8% of turnover, up by 23.1% compared to € 64.7 million on 30 June 2022. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow has grown to € 152.9 million, equal to 20.8% of turnover, compared to € 128.7 on 30 June 2022.
From a financial point of view, the net financial debt, equal to € 420.5 million (of which € 70.1 million for rents), increased by € 30.8 million compared to the end of 2022, due to investments and acquisitions made in the half year for € 108.7 million and dividend payments of € 25.5 million. The "Net debt / Equity" ratio is 0.46 (0.44 on 30 June 2022), while the "Net Debt / Gross Operating Margin " ratio is equal to 1.16 (1.23 on 30 June 2022), calculated on the rolling year.
With reference to the period after 30 June 2023, there are no events to report.
"We consider in a very positive way the results achieved in the first semester of 2023," affirmed Marco Annoni, Vice-President of SOL S.p.A. "which confirm the SOL Group's ability to grow in an economic context of great complexity and high volatility, and to react quickly to changing scenarios in the economies in which the Group operates ".
"Compatibly with the evolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with the trend of energy costs and inflation and with the ongoing economic slowdown in several countries in which the Group operates - concluded Aldo Fumagalli Romario, President of SOL S.p.A. - the SOL Group will continue, also during the second half of 2023, on its growth path, through the realization of new production and distribution investments, the realization of any acquisition opportunities, and the constant development of innovative and diversification projects. We confirm the goal of consolidating the good sales performance of the first half of the year during the year and of maintaining profitability at appreciable levels ".
Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Unified Finance Act of February 24,1998, the manager responsible for preparing the financial reports Marco Filippi declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results documented in the books, accounting and other records.
Enclosure: Consolidated Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position.
Monza, September 7th, 2023
SOL Group - Consolidated income statement
30/06/2023
%
30/06/2022
%
Net sales
735,733
100.0%
658,244
100.0%
Other revenues and proceeds
24,235
3.3%
26,441
4.0%
Internal works and collections
14,495
2.0%
11,158
1.7%
Revenues
774,463
105.3%
695,842
105.7%
Purchase of materials
231,338
31.4%
234,520
35.6%
Services rendered
197,188
26.8%
176,021
26.7%
Change in inventories
(10,570)
-1.4%
(10,663)
-1.6%
Other expenses
16,482
2.2%
13,458
2.0%
Total costs
434,438
59.0%
413,336
62.8%
Added value
340,025
46.2%
282,506
42.9%
Payroll and related costs
146,416
19.9%
124,753
19.0%
EBITDA
193,609
26.3%
157,753
24.0%
Depreciation & amortization
69,568
9.5%
61,997
9.4%
Other provisions
5,126
0.7%
2,957
0.4%
Non recurring (Income) / Charges
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
EBIT
118,914
16.2%
92,799
14.1%
Financial income
2,515
0.3%
927
0.1%
Financial expense
(9,148)
-1.2%
(5,530)
-0.8%
Result of investments
437
0.1%
207
0.0%
Net financial Income / (Charges)
(6,196)
-0.8%
(4,396)
-0.7%
PBT
112,718
15.3%
88,403
13.4%
Tax on profit
29,365
4.0%
21,725
3.3%
Net profit from ongoing operations
83,353
11.3%
66,678
10.1%
Net profit from discontinuous operations
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
Minorities
(3,737)
-0.5%
(1,997)
-0.3%
Net profit
79,616
10.8%
64,681
9.8%
EPS
0.878
0.0%
0.713
0.0%
SOL Group - Statement of financial position
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Tangible assets
739,513
694,164
Goodwill and consolidation differences
224,194
216,811
Other intangible assets
34,628
26,550
Equity investments
21,371
13,082
Other financial assets
25,154
22,015
Tax advances
18,127
18,557
NON CURRENT ASSETS
1,062,986
991,179
Non current assets held for sale
Inventories
94,159
84,144
Trade receivables
436,093
431,054
Other current assets
67,388
64,377
Current financial assets
11,943
13,187
Cash and banks
124,818
134,642
CURRENT ASSETS
734,401
727,403
TOTAL ASSETS
1,797,387
1,718,583
Share capital
47,164
47,164
Share premium reserve
63,335
63,335
Legal reserve
10,459
10,459
Reserve for treasury shares in portfolio
0
0
Other reserves
666,871
565,261
Retained earnings
1,321
704
Net profit
79,617
133,692
Shareholders' equity - Group
868,767
820,615
Minorities
42,572
38,134
Net income attributable to minority shareholders
3,737
3,882
Shareholders' equity - minority interests
46,309
42,015
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
915,076
862,630
Employee benefits
15,430
15,143
Provision for deferred tax liabilitieses
12,898
12,163
Provision for risks and charges
4,944
3,309
Payables and other financial liabilities
458,516
454,496
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
491,788
485,111
Non current liabilities held for sale
Due to banks
15,370
6,860
Trade accounts
169,348
175,114
Current financial liabilities
90,697
84,814
Taxes payables
32,873
32,552
Other current liabilities
82,235
71,502
CURRENT LIABILITIES
390,524
370,842
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,797,387
1,718,583
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SOL S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 10:30:15 UTC.