SOL S p A : First half 2022 results

FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS

The Board of Directors has approved the First Half 2022 results.

Consolidated Sales € 658.2 ml (+21.7% vs 1H 2021, € 541.0 ml) EBITDA € 157.8 ml (€ 139.0 ml at 1H 2021)

EBIT € 92.8 (€ 78.8 ml at 1H 2021)

Net Profit € 64.7 ml (50.4 ml at 1H 2021)

These are the highlights disclosed in the First Half 2022 results approved earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to an Italian multinational group, with more than 5,300 employees, involved in the area of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, India, Brazil and China.

In an economic context characterized by strong tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence, in Europe, of very high energy costs and by a level of inflation that has reached values never recorded in recent decades in all Western countries, the Sol Group achieved significant growth in sales, which amounted to 658.2 million euros, up 21.7% compared to the first semester of 2021 (+19.6% on a constant basis).

The half-year result is positive both in Italy, where sales grew by 24.6%, and abroad, where there was an increase of 19.6%.

Specifically, the Technical Gas Division had to implement an energetic action to recover the increase in costs, because of the very high increase in the prices of electricity and natural gas, raw materials in the production of technical gases.

This division achieved sales of € 364.3 million, up 35.9% compared to the first semester of 2021, of which 25.0% due to price changes and 10.9% for growth in volumes and change in the perimeter (the latter for € 7.2 million).

The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a recovery of prescriptions for new patients, after the slowdown in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 which reduced the normal operations of hospitals and private clinics for patient visits. Sales of this division were 293.9 million euros, with a growth of 7.7%.

During the first half of 2022, the Brazilian subsidiary PPAR LTDA acquired 60% of BLA Servicos Hospitalares LTDA and JML Servicos Hospitalares LTDA, companies located in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and operating in the hospital business.

Compared to the first half of 2021, the Gross Operating Margin grew by 13.5% in absolute value, with an incidence on sales equal to 24% (25.7% as at 30/6/2021) while the Operating Result increased by 17.8%, maintaining, the latter, substantially the same percentage incidence on sales (14.1% as at 30/6/2022 and 14.6% as at 30/6/2021).

Consolidated Net Profit was € 64.7 million, equal to 9.8% of turnover, up by 28.3% compared to € 50.4 million on 30 June 2021. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow has grown to € 128.7 million, equal to 19.5% of turnover, compared to € 110.9 on 30 June 2021.