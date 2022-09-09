SOL S p A : First half 2022 results

The Board of Directors has approved the First Half 2022 results.
Consolidated Sales € 658.2 ml (+21.7% vs 1H 2021, € 541.0 ml) EBITDA € 157.8 ml (€ 139.0 ml at 1H 2021)
EBIT € 92.8 (€ 78.8 ml at 1H 2021)
Net Profit € 64.7 ml (50.4 ml at 1H 2021)
These are the highlights disclosed in the First Half 2022 results approved earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to an Italian multinational group, with more than 5,300 employees, involved in the area of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, India, Brazil and China.
In an economic context characterized by strong tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence, in Europe, of very high energy costs and by a level of inflation that has reached values never recorded in recent decades in all Western countries, the Sol Group achieved significant growth in sales, which amounted to 658.2 million euros, up 21.7% compared to the first semester of 2021 (+19.6% on a constant basis).
The half-year result is positive both in Italy, where sales grew by 24.6%, and abroad, where there was an increase of 19.6%.
Specifically, the Technical Gas Division had to implement an energetic action to recover the increase in costs, because of the very high increase in the prices of electricity and natural gas, raw materials in the production of technical gases.
This division achieved sales of € 364.3 million, up 35.9% compared to the first semester of 2021, of which 25.0% due to price changes and 10.9% for growth in volumes and change in the perimeter (the latter for € 7.2 million).
The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a recovery of prescriptions for new patients, after the slowdown in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 which reduced the normal operations of hospitals and private clinics for patient visits. Sales of this division were 293.9 million euros, with a growth of 7.7%.
During the first half of 2022, the Brazilian subsidiary PPAR LTDA acquired 60% of BLA Servicos Hospitalares LTDA and JML Servicos Hospitalares LTDA, companies located in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and operating in the hospital business.
Compared to the first half of 2021, the Gross Operating Margin grew by 13.5% in absolute value, with an incidence on sales equal to 24% (25.7% as at 30/6/2021) while the Operating Result increased by 17.8%, maintaining, the latter, substantially the same percentage incidence on sales (14.1% as at 30/6/2022 and 14.6% as at 30/6/2021).
Consolidated Net Profit was € 64.7 million, equal to 9.8% of turnover, up by 28.3% compared to € 50.4 million on 30 June 2021. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow has grown to € 128.7 million, equal to 19.5% of turnover, compared to € 110.9 on 30 June 2021.
From a financial point of view, the net financial debt, equal to € 344.6 million (of which € 55.0 million for rents), increased by € 33.7 million compared to the end of 2021, due to investments and acquisitions made in the half year for about € 67.0 million and dividend payments of € 24.2 million. The "Net debt / Equity" ratio is 0.44 (0.44 on 30 June 2021), while the "Net Debt / Gross Operating Margin " ratio is equal to 1.23 (1.12 on 30 June 2021), calculated on the rolling year.
With reference to the period after 30 June 2022, there are no events to report.
"We consider in a very positive way the results achieved in the first semester of 2022," affirmed Marco Annoni, Vice-President of SOL S.p.A. "which confirm the SOL Group's ability to grow in an economic context of great complexity and high volatility, and to react quickly to changing scenarios in the energy, geopolitical and geo-economic fields, in the economies in which the Group operates ".
"Compatibly with the evolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with the trend of energy costs and inflation, and with their recessive impact on European economies
concluded Aldo Fumagalli Romario, President of SOL S.p.A. - the SOL Group will continue, also during the second half of 2022, on its growth path, through the realization of new production and distribution investments, the realization of any acquisition opportunities, and the constant development of innovative and diversification projects. We confirm the goal of consolidating the good sales performance of the first half of the year during the year and of maintaining profitability at appreciable levels, with the growth in absolute value of operating margins ".
Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Unified Finance Act of February 24,1998, the manager responsible for preparing the financial reports Marco Filippi declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results documented in the books, accounting and other records.
Enclosure: Consolidated Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position.
SOL S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:09 UTC.