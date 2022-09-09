Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SOL S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   IT0001206769

SOL S.P.A.

(SOL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:44 2022-09-09 am EDT
17.11 EUR   +0.41%
03:20aSOL S P A : First half 2022 results
PU
03:20aSOL GROUP : first half 2022 results
PU
07/25SOL S P A : SOL_Rapporto Sostenibilità 2021-ENG-low.pdf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOL S p A : First half 2022 results

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOL GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS

The Board of Directors has approved the First Half 2022 results.

Consolidated Sales € 658.2 ml (+21.7% vs 1H 2021, € 541.0 ml) EBITDA € 157.8 ml (€ 139.0 ml at 1H 2021)

EBIT € 92.8 (€ 78.8 ml at 1H 2021)

Net Profit € 64.7 ml (50.4 ml at 1H 2021)

These are the highlights disclosed in the First Half 2022 results approved earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to an Italian multinational group, with more than 5,300 employees, involved in the area of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, Turkey, Morocco, India, Brazil and China.

In an economic context characterized by strong tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence, in Europe, of very high energy costs and by a level of inflation that has reached values never recorded in recent decades in all Western countries, the Sol Group achieved significant growth in sales, which amounted to 658.2 million euros, up 21.7% compared to the first semester of 2021 (+19.6% on a constant basis).

The half-year result is positive both in Italy, where sales grew by 24.6%, and abroad, where there was an increase of 19.6%.

Specifically, the Technical Gas Division had to implement an energetic action to recover the increase in costs, because of the very high increase in the prices of electricity and natural gas, raw materials in the production of technical gases.

This division achieved sales of € 364.3 million, up 35.9% compared to the first semester of 2021, of which 25.0% due to price changes and 10.9% for growth in volumes and change in the perimeter (the latter for € 7.2 million).

The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a recovery of prescriptions for new patients, after the slowdown in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 which reduced the normal operations of hospitals and private clinics for patient visits. Sales of this division were 293.9 million euros, with a growth of 7.7%.

During the first half of 2022, the Brazilian subsidiary PPAR LTDA acquired 60% of BLA Servicos Hospitalares LTDA and JML Servicos Hospitalares LTDA, companies located in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and operating in the hospital business.

Compared to the first half of 2021, the Gross Operating Margin grew by 13.5% in absolute value, with an incidence on sales equal to 24% (25.7% as at 30/6/2021) while the Operating Result increased by 17.8%, maintaining, the latter, substantially the same percentage incidence on sales (14.1% as at 30/6/2022 and 14.6% as at 30/6/2021).

Consolidated Net Profit was € 64.7 million, equal to 9.8% of turnover, up by 28.3% compared to € 50.4 million on 30 June 2021. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow has grown to € 128.7 million, equal to 19.5% of turnover, compared to € 110.9 on 30 June 2021.

From a financial point of view, the net financial debt, equal to € 344.6 million (of which € 55.0 million for rents), increased by € 33.7 million compared to the end of 2021, due to investments and acquisitions made in the half year for about € 67.0 million and dividend payments of € 24.2 million. The "Net debt / Equity" ratio is 0.44 (0.44 on 30 June 2021), while the "Net Debt / Gross Operating Margin " ratio is equal to 1.23 (1.12 on 30 June 2021), calculated on the rolling year.

With reference to the period after 30 June 2022, there are no events to report.

"We consider in a very positive way the results achieved in the first semester of 2022," affirmed Marco Annoni, Vice-President of SOL S.p.A. "which confirm the SOL Group's ability to grow in an economic context of great complexity and high volatility, and to react quickly to changing scenarios in the energy, geopolitical and geo-economic fields, in the economies in which the Group operates ".

"Compatibly with the evolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with the trend of energy costs and inflation, and with their recessive impact on European economies

  • concluded Aldo Fumagalli Romario, President of SOL S.p.A. - the SOL Group will continue, also during the second half of 2022, on its growth path, through the realization of new production and distribution investments, the realization of any acquisition opportunities, and the constant development of innovative and diversification projects. We confirm the goal of consolidating the good sales performance of the first half of the year during the year and of maintaining profitability at appreciable levels, with the growth in absolute value of operating margins ".

Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Unified Finance Act of February 24,1998, the manager responsible for preparing the financial reports Marco Filippi declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results documented in the books, accounting and other records.

Enclosure: Consolidated Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position.

Monza, September 8th, 2022

SOL Group - Consolidated income statement

30/06/2022

%

30/06/2021

%

Net sales

658,244

100.0%

541,022

100.0%

Other revenues and proceeds

26,441

4.0%

4,774

0.9%

Internal works and collections

11,158

1.7%

6,458

1.2%

Revenues

695,842

105.7%

552,254

102.1%

Purchase of materials

234,520

35.6%

135,578

25.1%

Services rendered

176,021

26.7%

153,871

28.4%

Change in inventories

(10,663)

-1.6%

(2,953)

-0.5%

Other expenses

13,458

2.0%

11,255

2.1%

Total costs

413,336

62.8%

297,752

55.0%

Added value

282,506

42.9%

254,503

47.0%

Payroll and related costs

124,753

19.0%

115,552

21.4%

EBITDA

157,753

24.0%

138,951

25.7%

Depreciation & amortization

61,997

9.4%

57,628

10.7%

Other provisions

2,957

0.4%

2,559

0.5%

Non recurring (Income) / Charges

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

EBIT

92,799

14.1%

78,763

14.6%

Financial income

927

0.1%

950

0.2%

Financial expense

(5,530)

-0.8%

(5,560)

-1.0%

Result of investments

207

0.0%

(914)

-0.2%

Net financial Income / (Charges)

(4,396)

-0.7%

(5,524)

-1.0%

PBT

88,403

13.4%

73,239

13.5%

Tax on profit

21,725

3.3%

19,997

3.7%

Net profit from ongoing operations

66,678

10.1%

53,242

9.8%

Net profit from discontinuous operations

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

Minorities

(1,997)

-0.3%

(2,841)

-0.5%

Net profit

64,681

9.8%

50,401

9.3%

EPS

0.713

0.556

SOL Group - Statement of financial position

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Tangible assets

623,740

615,329

Goodwill and consolidation differences

172,537

170,313

Other intangible assets

27,490

22,752

Equity investments

13,000

12,704

Other financial assets

15,092

10,484

Tax advances

19,330

21,031

NON CURRENT ASSETS

871,190

852,612

Non current assets held for sale

0

0

Inventories

78,718

67,303

Trade receivables

404,190

340,023

Other current assets

52,062

36,197

Current financial assets

8,802

8,671

Cash and banks

146,488

139,642

CURRENT ASSETS

690,260

591,835

TOTAL ASSETS

1,561,450

1,444,448

Share capital

47,164

47,164

Share premium reserve

63,335

63,335

Legal reserve

10,459

10,459

Reserve for treasury shares in portfolio

0

0

Other reserves

559,869

486,904

Retained earnings

704

845

Net profit

64,681

89,549

Shareholders' equity - Group

746,212

698,257

Minorities

22,283

18,987

Net income attributable to minority shareholders

1,997

4,208

Shareholders' equity - minority interests

24,280

23,194

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

770,492

721,452

Employee benefits

16,324

18,696

Provision for deferred tax liabilitieses

10,325

7,362

Provision for risks and charges

2,805

3,070

Payables and other financial liabilities

421,563

378,471

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

451,018

407,598

Non current liabilities held for sale

0

0

Due to banks

1,502

1,643

Trade accounts

168,338

150,290

Current financial liabilities

83,158

82,098

Taxes payables

23,383

19,216

Other current liabilities

63,559

62,150

CURRENT LIABILITIES

339,940

315,398

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,561,450

1,444,448

Disclaimer

SOL S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOL S.P.A.
03:20aSOL S P A : First half 2022 results
PU
03:20aSOL GROUP : first half 2022 results
PU
07/25SOL S P A : SOL_Rapporto Sostenibilità 2021-ENG-low.pdf
PU
07/14SOL S P A : PRESS RELEASE - SOL Group strengthens itself in the home care sector in Spain.
PU
07/12SOL S P A : Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector ..
PU
06/07SOL S P A : The SOL Group among the Europe's Climate Leaders 2022
PU
05/16SOL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11SOL GROUP : Significan growth in sales in the first quarter 2022
PU
04/06SOL GROUP : SOL S.p.A. issued long-term bonds, subscribed by institutional investors for a..
PU
04/06SOL S.p.A. announced that it has received €75 million in funding from The Prudenti..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 132 M - -
Net income 2021 89,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 546 M 1 541 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 101
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart SOL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SOL S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aldo Fumagalli Romario Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Marco Annoni Vice Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Marco Filippi Investor Relations Contact
Anna Gervasoni Independent Director
Maria Antonella Boccardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOL S.P.A.-19.43%1 541
LINDE PLC-18.05%141 021
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-16.57%56 299
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.27%7 728
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.24.29%5 273
LINDE INDIA LIMITED35.31%3 605