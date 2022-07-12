Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SOL S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   IT0001206769

SOL S.P.A.

(SOL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49 2022-07-12 am EDT
16.76 EUR   -1.30%
04:24aSOL S P A : Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector in which it operates with VIVI companies.
PU
06/07SOL S P A : The SOL Group among the Europe's Climate Leaders 2022
PU
05/16SOL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOL S p A : Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector in which it operates with VIVI companies.

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SOL Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector in which it operates with VIVISOL companies. 12/07/2022

Strenghtening of the German presence with the purchase of 100% of the German company Profi Gesundheits-Service GmbH.

For further details, please read the Press Release

tags:

share:

Disclaimer

SOL S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOL S.P.A.
04:24aSOL S P A : Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector ..
PU
06/07SOL S P A : The SOL Group among the Europe's Climate Leaders 2022
PU
05/16SOL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11SOL GROUP : Significan growth in sales in the first quarter 2022
PU
04/06SOL GROUP : SOL S.p.A. issued long-term bonds, subscribed by institutional investors for a..
PU
04/06SOL S.p.A. announced that it has received €75 million in funding from The Prudenti..
CI
03/30SOL GROUP : 2021 full year results
PU
03/30SOL S P A : 2021 Full year consolidated results
PU
03/30SOL S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10SOL S P A : Plant modernization in Verona to meet market demands
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 132 M - -
Net income 2021 89,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 553 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 101
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart SOL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SOL S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aldo Fumagalli Romario Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Marco Annoni Vice Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Marco Filippi Investor Relations Contact
Anna Gervasoni Independent Director
Maria Antonella Boccardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOL S.P.A.-19.72%1 553
LINDE PLC-20.11%138 402
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-23.06%51 915
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.62%6 998
LINDE INDIA LIMITED36.08%3 636
AIR WATER INC.-3.04%2 840