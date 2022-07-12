SOL S p A : Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector in which it operates with VIVI companies.

SOL Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the home care sector in which it operates with VIVISOL companies.
12/07/2022
Strenghtening of the German presence with the purchase of 100% of the German company Profi Gesundheits-Service GmbH.
For further details, please read the Press Release
Disclaimer
SOL S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.