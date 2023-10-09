SOL Group carries on the international expansion strategy in the technical gases sector in the Hamburg area. 09/10/2023
Acquired the 55% of the German company Wonsak Kohlensäure - Service GmbH in strategic partnership with entrepreneur Michael Wonsak.
For more details please read the Press Release.
- 2023
