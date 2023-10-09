SOL SpA is an Italy-based company primarily engaged in the research, production and distribution of industrial, pure and medicinal gases. It is also involved in the home care medical business. The Company's product portfolio includes oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, sulfur hexafluoride, carbon dioxide, ozone, helium and mixtures of medicinal gases, among others. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is involved in the provision of home care services, such as oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation, diagnosis and care of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, artificial nutrition, telemedicine, health assistance, and the prevention and treatment of skin ulcers. Additionally, it is engaged in the supply and management of medical and technological devices for home care. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had a number of subsidiaries, including Airsol BV, Biotechsol Srl, CTS Srl, Energetika ZJ doo, GTH Gaze Industriale SA, Cryolab Srl, GTS Shpk and Hydroenergy Shpk, among others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals