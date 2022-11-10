SOL S p A : NINE MONTHS 2022 SALES

SOL GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

NINE MONTHS 2022 SALES

Consolidated net sales € 1,020.8 ml (+25.5% vs € 813.2 ml of 3Q 2021)

These are the highlights of the sales of the first nine months of 2022 examined earlier today by the Board of Directors of SOL S.p.A., a listed company on the Italian Stock Exchange that acts as holding company to a multinational group with more than 5,500 employees, involved in the businesses of technical gases and home-care assistance, operating in Europe, in Turkey, in Morocco, in India, in Brazil and in China.

The first nine months of 2022 were characterized by remarkable tensions on the economy deriving from the war between Russia and Ukraine, by the persistence, in Europe, of very high energy costs and by a level of inflation that has reached values never recorded in the last twenty years in all Western countries.

In the highlighted context, Sol Group achieved a growth of 25.5 % in sales volume compared with the same period of 20201 (24.1% at the same perimeter).

The positive result is due to the sales in Italy, amounting to € 448.0 with an increase of 32.8%, and abroad, equal to € 572.9, where the growth was of 20.4%.

With reference to the two businesses of the Group, the sales of the Technical Gases Division were

569.8 with a growth of 41.8%, whereas the sales of the Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through VIVISOL, were € 451.1 and marked a growth of 9.6%.

Specifically, the Technical Gas Division had to implement an energetic action to recover the increase in costs, because of the very high increase in the prices of electricity and natural gas, raw materials in the production of technical gases.

The growth in turnover in the period is due for 31.1% to changes in prices and 10.7% to growth in volumes and changes in the perimeter.

The Home Care Division, in which the Group operates through Vivisol, has seen a recovery of prescriptions for new patients, after the slowdown in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.

"We consider in a very positive way the results achieved in the first nine months of 2022" affirmed Marco Annoni, Vice-President of SOL S.p.A. "which confirm the SOL Group's ability to grow in an economic context of great complexity and high volatility, and to react quickly to changing scenarios in the economies in which the Group operates ".

"In the year 2022", concluded SOL Chairman Aldo Fumagalli Romario, "the SOL Group will continue its investment programs, with the aim of consolidating the growth of sales and maintaining profitability at appreciable levels, despite the tremendous ongoing increase in the costs of electricity and the inflation dynamics in the various countries in which the Group operates".

Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Unified Financial Act of February 24, 1998, the manager responsible for preparing the financial reports Marco Filippi declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results documented in the books, accounting and other records.

Monza, November 10, 2022