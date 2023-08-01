The SIAD Group and SOL Group are taking part in a joint production initiative in Croatia through the newly established Croatian company OXY Technical Gases d.o.o. ("OXY"). 01/08/2023

OXY is building a modern air separation unit (ASU) in Zagreb to produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to support the project and today signed a long-term loan agreement with OXY for €31.5 million.

For further details, please read the joint Press Release.