(Alliance News) - SOL Spa announced on Monday that after participating in the July 2022 Carbon Disclosure Project -- an organization that measures the impact on the environment by companies, government agencies, cities and states -- it scored a 'B' in its rating from 'A' to 'F'.

SOL trades up 1.7 percent at EUR20.60 per share.

