    SOL   IT0001206769

SOL S.P.A.

(SOL)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  08:48:02 2023-06-16 am EDT
25.80 EUR   +2.38%
The SOL Group continues its path towards sustainability: “ISCC Plus” certification obtained for the carbon dioxide recovery plant in Wanze, Belgium.

06/16/2023 | 08:28am EDT
The SOL Group has obtained the prestigious "ISCC PLUS" certification for its plant dedicated to the recovery of biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) in Wanze, Belgium.

For more details, please read the Press release.

SOL S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 488 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
Net income 2023 135 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2023 404 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 2 286 M 2 497 M 2 497 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 751
Free-Float 37,0%
Technical analysis trends SOL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,20 €
Average target price 30,80 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Fumagalli Romario Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Marco Annoni Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Marco Filippi Investor Relations Contact
Anna Gervasoni Independent Director
Antonella Mansi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOL S.P.A.42.37%2 497
LINDE PLC15.41%184 304
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-6.30%64 584
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION63.99%9 678
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.04%4 942
LINDE INDIA LIMITED29.92%4 634
