The SOL Group continues its path towards sustainability: "ISCC Plus" certification obtained for the carbon dioxide recovery plant in Wanze, Belgium.
16/06/2023
The SOL Group has obtained the prestigious "ISCC PLUS" certification for its plant dedicated to the recovery of biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) in Wanze, Belgium.
For more details, please read the Press release.
Disclaimer
SOL S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:27:03 UTC.