Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Solaer Renewable Energies Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLR   IL0011722878

SOLAER RENEWABLE ENERGIES LTD

(SOLR)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
30.48 ILS   +1.30%
01:04pSolaer Renewable Energies : Termination of coverage report
PU
04/04Solaer Renewable Energies : Analysis update following financial report
PU
2022Solaer Renewable Energies : Analysis update following financial report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solaer Renewable Energies : Termination of coverage report

05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the completion of its contracted two-year engagement under the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Research Scheme, Frost and Sullivan Independent Equity Research is terminating coverage.

הרבחה לש רוקיסה תליחתל םייתנש םות םע יטילנאה יוסיכה תא הקיספמ מ"עב ץועייו רקחמ ןבילאס דנא טסורפ

.א"תב הסרובה לש הזילנאה תינכת יאנתב עובקכ

Disclaimer

Solaer Renewable Energies Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOLAER RENEWABLE ENERGIES LTD
01:04pSolaer Renewable Energies : Termination of coverage report
PU
04/04Solaer Renewable Energies : Analysis update following financial report
PU
2022Solaer Renewable Energies : Analysis update following financial report
PU
2022Solaer Renewable Energies : Analysis update following financial report
PU
More news
Chart SOLAER RENEWABLE ENERGIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Solaer Renewable Energies Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 048,00 ILA
Average target price 4 810,00 ILA
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Managers and Directors
Amit Chayot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAER RENEWABLE ENERGIES LTD-4.45%104
AMERESCO, INC.-26.27%2 167
OX2 AB (PUBL)-20.41%1 867
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.-1.08%903
MEGA FIRST CORPORATION1.81%720
ABO-GROUP ENVIRONMENT NV2.56%70
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer