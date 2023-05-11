Solaer Renewable Energies : Termination of coverage report

Following the completion of its contracted two-year engagement under the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Research Scheme, Frost and Sullivan Independent Equity Research is terminating coverage.
הרבחה לש רוקיסה תליחתל םייתנש םות םע יטילנאה יוסיכה תא הקיספמ מ"עב ץועייו רקחמ ןבילאס דנא טסורפ
.א"תב הסרובה לש הזילנאה תינכת יאנתב עובקכ
Disclaimer
Solaer Renewable Energies Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:03 UTC.