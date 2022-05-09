Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Solar A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLAR B   DK0010274844

SOLAR A/S

(SOLAR B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/09 10:59:59 am EDT
721.00 DKK   -8.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No. 10 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S

05/09/2022 | 11:32am EDT
SHARE TRADING IN SOLAR A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen
Reason: Chairman
Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type: Purchase of shares
Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
Transaction date: 9 May 2022
Transaction volume: 264 shares
Market price in DKK 198,264

CONTACT

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachments


All news about SOLAR A/S
11:32aNo. 10 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S
GL
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Solar A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05No. 9 2022 Solar delivers all-time high Q1 EBITDA
GL
05/05No. 8 2022 Distribution of extraordinary dividend of DKK 45.00 per share
GL
05/05No. 8 2022 Distribution of extraordinary dividend of DKK 45.00 per share
AQ
05/05Solar A/S Announces Extraordinary Dividend
CI
05/04Solar A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/21No. 7 2022 Stronger growth than expected increases profitability and EBITDA guidance to..
GL
04/21Solar A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
03/21SOLAR A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 268 M 1 889 M 1 889 M
Net income 2022 576 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2022 270 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 5 777 M 823 M 823 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 996
Free-Float 70,3%
Managers and Directors
Jens Andersen Chief Executive Officer & MD-Denmark
Michael Hessellund Jeppesen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Troensegaard Andersen Chairman
Sophie Louise Knauer Independent Director
Bent Hauge Frisk Director & Manager-Central Warehouse
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAR A/S-0.50%847
TOPBUILD CORP.-29.16%6 450
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-37.20%2 523
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-30.32%1 918
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-37.87%1 453
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-1.64%1 265