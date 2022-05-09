No. 10 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S

SHARE TRADING IN SOLAR A/S
In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.
| Name:
| Michael Troensegaard Andersen
| Reason:
| Chairman
| Securities ID:
| DK0010274844 Solar B
| Transaction type:
| Purchase of shares
| Transaction place:
| Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
| Transaction date:
| 9 May 2022
| Transaction volume:
| 264 shares
| Market price in DKK
| 198,264
CONTACT
IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11