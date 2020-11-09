Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Solar Alliance Energy Inc.    SOLR   CA83418C1059

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC.

(SOLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solar Alliance Energy : Signs Contract for 500 kW Solar Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:06am EST

Solar Alliance Signs Contract for 500 kW Solar Project

November 09, 2020

Agreement includes an option for additional 500 kW system

Toronto, Canada, and Knoxville, Tennessee, November 9th, 2020 - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract to build a 500 kilowatt ('kW') solar system in Kentucky. The project is one of Solar Alliance's largest to date and is scheduled for construction in early 2021. The contract also includes an option for the customer to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500 kW system at the same location.

'Solar Alliance is proud to be building another large solar project in Kentucky,' said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. 'Our experienced team of solar professionals provided a solar system design at competitive pricing that will allow the customer to take advantage of the many benefits of solar energy. This project illustrates our ongoing commitment to building large scale solar projects as we continue to rapidly grow our business.'

For contractual reasons, the identity of the customer is not being disclosed at this time.

Myke Clark, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words 'would', 'will', 'expected' and 'estimated' or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

'Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'

Disclaimer

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC.
04:06aSOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Signs Contract for 500 kW Solar Project
PU
11/05SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : to Issue Options
AQ
10/29SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Signs Design Contract for 4.6 Megawatt, $4.8 Million Ill..
AQ
10/28SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Signs Design Contract for 4.6 Megawatt, $4.8 Million Ill..
AQ
10/28SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Signs Design Contract for 4.6 Megawatt, $4.8 Million Ill..
PU
10/09SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Receives Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension and Sha..
AQ
10/01SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : SunBox System Highlighted at Parade of Homes
AQ
09/30SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : SunBox System Highlighted at Parade of Homes
AQ
09/16SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Signs Powershed Licensing Agreement and Solar Project Ag..
AQ
09/15SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Signs Powershed Licensing Agreement and Solar Project Ag..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2,20 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net income 2019 -2,76 M -2,12 M -2,12 M
Net Debt 2019 0,76 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,94 M 5,33 M 5,34 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Solar Alliance Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Bak Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Wu Chief Financial Officer
Ken Stadlin Independent Director
Anton Shihoff Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC.-14.29%5
VINCI SA-25.72%49 137
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%34 085
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.15%18 206
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.21%17 316
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.41%16 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group