Solar Applied Materials Technology : Announcement for Subsidiary SOLARIC CAYMAN under §22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp. (2)Relationship with lender:Parent company of SOLARIC APPLIED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY (CAYMAN) CORP. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):666,597 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):269,460 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:269,460 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Fo working capital and to reduce capital cost 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:None (2)Value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD):5,971,032 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):1,716,158 5.Method of calculation of interest:0% 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Condition:Early repayment in part or in full is allowed (2)Date:No more than one year 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):292,214 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:2.42 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:Subsidiary itself 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None