  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1785   TW0001785004

SOLAR APPLIED MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(1785)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Solar Applied Materials Technology : Announcement for Subsidiary SOLARIC CAYMAN under §22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

08/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 14:53:18
Subject 
 Announcement for Subsidiary SOLARIC CAYMAN under
§22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and
Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
(2)Relationship with lender:Parent company of SOLARIC APPLIED MATERIAL
TECHNOLOGY (CAYMAN) CORP.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):666,597
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):269,460
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:269,460
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Fo working capital and to reduce
capital cost
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:None
(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):5,971,032
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):1,716,158
5.Method of calculation of interest:0%
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:Early repayment in part or in full is allowed
(2)Date:No more than one year
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):292,214
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:2.42
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Subsidiary itself
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
