Solar Applied Materials Technology : Announcement regarding a staff confirmed positive for COVID-19.
04/09/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
Subject
Announcement regarding a staff confirmed positive
for COVID-19.
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09
2.Company name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company was informed today that a staff has been
tested positive for COVID-19. The Company has been cooperating with public
health bureau to conduct contact tracing and testing. The incident has no
major impact on the Company's operation, and orders are delivered as normal.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The epidemic prevention team of the Company has full detail of the
employee, and has been closely monitoring the development to update
corresponding contingency measures. To protect personal information and abide
by the law, the Company will not further comment on the case and all relevant
information will be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center.
(2)The Company has activated epidemic contingency plan and launched
disinfection work. All the employee will take rapid self-test on April 10 and
come into office on alternate weeks.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
