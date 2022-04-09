Solar Applied Materials Technology : Announcement regarding a staff confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09 2.Company name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company was informed today that a staff has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Company has been cooperating with public health bureau to conduct contact tracing and testing. The incident has no major impact on the Company's operation, and orders are delivered as normal. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The epidemic prevention team of the Company has full detail of the employee, and has been closely monitoring the development to update corresponding contingency measures. To protect personal information and abide by the law, the Company will not further comment on the case and all relevant information will be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center. (2)The Company has activated epidemic contingency plan and launched disinfection work. All the employee will take rapid self-test on April 10 and come into office on alternate weeks. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A