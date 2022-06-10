Solar Applied Materials Technology : Board resolution on the record date of the capital increase for the third issuance of restricted stocks for employees in 2021
06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
15:19:33
Subject
Board resolution on the record date of the
capital increase for the third issuance of restricted
stocks for employees in 2021
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10
2.Company name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:(1)On July 16, 2021, general shareholders' meeting
approved the issuance of 6,000,000 new shares of restricted stocks for
employees at NT$10 per share. Such issuance took effect on September 16,
2021 in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Commission
ChingKuanChengFaZi Letter No. 1100358049.
(2)On June 10, 2022, board of directors passed a resolution on the third
issuance of employee restricted stocks of 328,000 shares. This is a priced
issue, with the issue price at NT$10 per share. The record date of capital
increase is set on July 12, 2022. If there is any change in the
aforementioned date, Chairman is authorized to reschedule it.
(3)Shall any employee yields his or her rights in stock subscription, or
fails to subscribe the full amount, it is proposed that Chairman be
authorized to adjust the issued number of restricted stocks in accordance
with the actual subscription made.
(4)The new shares of restricted stocks for employees issued this time shall
be subject to revision and other amendments based on operational evaluation
or in response to objective requirement. The unresolved matters will be
handled in accordance with relevant laws and the Company's "Rules
Governing Issuance of New Restricted Stock Award for Employees in 2021".
6.Countermeasures: Issuance of new shares of restricted stocks for employees
will be conducted in accordance with the resolutions of general shareholders'
meeting and board meeting.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The newly issued restricted
stocks for employees will be kept in trust custody until the vested
conditions are met.
Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.