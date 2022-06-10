Solar Applied Materials Technology : Board resolution on the record date of the capital increase for the third issuance of restricted stocks for employees in 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10 2.Company name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:(1)On July 16, 2021, general shareholders' meeting approved the issuance of 6,000,000 new shares of restricted stocks for employees at NT$10 per share. Such issuance took effect on September 16, 2021 in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Commission ChingKuanChengFaZi Letter No. 1100358049. (2)On June 10, 2022, board of directors passed a resolution on the third issuance of employee restricted stocks of 328,000 shares. This is a priced issue, with the issue price at NT$10 per share. The record date of capital increase is set on July 12, 2022. If there is any change in the aforementioned date, Chairman is authorized to reschedule it. (3)Shall any employee yields his or her rights in stock subscription, or fails to subscribe the full amount, it is proposed that Chairman be authorized to adjust the issued number of restricted stocks in accordance with the actual subscription made. (4)The new shares of restricted stocks for employees issued this time shall be subject to revision and other amendments based on operational evaluation or in response to objective requirement. The unresolved matters will be handled in accordance with relevant laws and the Company's "Rules Governing Issuance of New Restricted Stock Award for Employees in 2021". 6.Countermeasures: Issuance of new shares of restricted stocks for employees will be conducted in accordance with the resolutions of general shareholders' meeting and board meeting. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The newly issued restricted stocks for employees will be kept in trust custody until the vested conditions are met.