Solar Applied Materials Technology : Change of representative of legal entity director
02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
Provided by: Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
17:42:03
Subject
Change of representative of legal entity director
Date of events
2021/11/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
2.Name of legal person:Jade Colorful Co.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ms. Zhuoying Jing
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vice president of Gerald Metals SA
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Jiong-Fen Wang
6.Resume of the new position holder:Legal representative of Gloria Material
Technology Corp
7.Reason for the change:Reassignment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28 to 2022/06/28
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company received a letter of legal representative reassignment from
Jade Colorful Co. on 2021/11/05, however, upon the Company's
confirmation with the representative of Jade Colorful Co., then Gerald,
Gerald denied such changes (please refer to the material information
published on 2021/11/08). After further clarification, it is confirmed
that Jade Colorful Co. has reassigned Mr. Jiong-Fen Wang as the
representative director of its legal entity on 2021/11/05.
