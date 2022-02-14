Solar Applied Materials Technology : Change of representative of legal entity director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05 2.Name of legal person:Jade Colorful Co. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Ms. Zhuoying Jing 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vice president of Gerald Metals SA 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Jiong-Fen Wang 6.Resume of the new position holder:Legal representative of Gloria Material Technology Corp 7.Reason for the change:Reassignment 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28 to 2022/06/28 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/05 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company received a letter of legal representative reassignment from Jade Colorful Co. on 2021/11/05, however, upon the Company's confirmation with the representative of Jade Colorful Co., then Gerald, Gerald denied such changes (please refer to the material information published on 2021/11/08). After further clarification, it is confirmed that Jade Colorful Co. has reassigned Mr. Jiong-Fen Wang as the representative director of its legal entity on 2021/11/05.