    1785   TW0001785004

SOLAR APPLIED MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(1785)
  Report
Solar Applied Materials Technology : Change of representative of legal entity director

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 17:42:03
Subject 
 Change of representative of legal entity director
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
2.Name of legal person:Jade Colorful Co.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ms. Zhuoying Jing
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vice president of Gerald Metals SA
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Jiong-Fen Wang
6.Resume of the new position holder:Legal representative of Gloria Material
                                   Technology Corp
7.Reason for the change:Reassignment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28 to 2022/06/28
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  The Company received a letter of legal representative reassignment from
  Jade Colorful Co. on 2021/11/05, however, upon the Company's
  confirmation with the representative of Jade Colorful Co., then Gerald,
  Gerald denied such changes (please refer to the material information
  published on 2021/11/08). After further clarification, it is confirmed
  that Jade Colorful Co. has reassigned Mr. Jiong-Fen Wang as the
  representative director of its legal entity on 2021/11/05.

Disclaimer

Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
