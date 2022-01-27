Solar Applied Materials Technology : Clarification on the reason for delay of the Board of Directors Meeting and the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu as the Independent Director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27 2.Company name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)A Board of Directors Meeting was scheduled on 2022/01/26; however, due to different opinions towards the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu as the Independent Director, the Meeting failed to be convened in a timely manner. (2)The directors of the Board kept negotiating and have resolved the differences, concluding that accusation on the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu as the Independent Director was out of misunderstanding. Thus, the Company corrects the misimpression and publicly announces that Ms. Mei-Hui Wu is still the Independent Director of the Company. (3)The Company will select a proper date as soon as possible, and inform all the directors of the Board, Independent Director Ms. Mei-Hui Wu included, to convene the Board of Directors Meeting to discuss and approve key matters such as 2022 business plan and financial reports, to safeguard the interests of shareholders. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.