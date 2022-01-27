Log in
    1785   TW0001785004

SOLAR APPLIED MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(1785)
Solar Applied Materials Technology : Clarification on the reason for delay of the Board of Directors Meeting and the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu as the Independent Director

01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 17:55:09
Subject 
 Clarification on the reason for delay of the Board
of Directors Meeting and the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu
as the Independent Director
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27
2.Company name:Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)A Board of Directors Meeting was scheduled on 2022/01/26; however,
due to different opinions towards the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu as the
Independent Director, the Meeting failed to be convened in a timely manner.
(2)The directors of the Board kept negotiating and have resolved the
differences, concluding that accusation on the eligibility of Ms. Mei-Hui Wu
as the Independent Director was out of misunderstanding. Thus, the Company
corrects the misimpression and publicly announces that Ms. Mei-Hui Wu is
still the Independent Director of the Company.
(3)The Company will select a proper date as soon as possible, and inform all
the directors of the Board, Independent Director Ms. Mei-Hui Wu included,
to convene the Board of Directors Meeting to discuss and approve key matters
such as 2022 business plan and financial reports, to safeguard the interests
of shareholders.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
