Solar Applied Materials Technology : The Company's board of directors apporved the position adjustment of key managerial personnel

Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):key managerial personnel-CEO, CTO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
CEO:Chien-Yung Ma / Chairman, Solar Applied Material Technology Corp.
CTO:N/A
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
CEO:N/A
CTO:Chien-Yung Ma / Chairman, Solar Applied Material Technology Corp.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/10
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
approved in board meeting on June 10, 2022