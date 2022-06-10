Log in
    1785   TW0001785004

SOLAR APPLIED MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(1785)
Solar Applied Materials Technology : The Company's board of directors apporved the position adjustment of key managerial personnel

06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 15:20:01
Subject 
 The Company's board of directors apporved the
position adjustment of key managerial personnel
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):key managerial personnel-CEO, CTO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
CEO:Chien-Yung Ma / Chairman, Solar Applied Material Technology Corp.
CTO:N/A
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
CEO:N/A
CTO:Chien-Yung Ma / Chairman, Solar Applied Material Technology Corp.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/10
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
approved in board meeting on June 10, 2022

Disclaimer

Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
