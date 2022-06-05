Solar Industries India : Closure of trading window

June 5, 2022 To, To, The Executive Director The Executive Director Listing Department Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 001 Trading Symbol: "SOLARINDS" Scrip Code: 532725 Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window Dear Sir,

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended, and clarification given by BSE vide circular no. LIST/COMP /01/2019-20 and NSE vide letter no. NSE/CML/2019/11 dated April 2, 2019, subjected as Clarification regarding trading restriction period, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from, Monday June 6, 2022. This closure of the Trading Window is occasioned because of the proposed strategic investment by the Company.

The window will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the proposed Strategic Investment is made public.

The same has been intimated to all the designated persons (including Directors and Key managerial Personnel) of the Company.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking You

Yours truly,

For Solar Industries India Limited