Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Solar Industries India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532725   INE343H01029

SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED

(532725)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
2797.40 INR   +6.78%
08:32aSOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA : Closure of trading window
PU
05/27SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06Solar Industries India Bags Orders Worth Nearly $204 Million for Explosives and Accessories
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solar Industries India : Closure of trading window

06/05/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 5, 2022

To,

To,

The Executive Director

The Executive Director

Listing Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 001

Trading Symbol: "SOLARINDS"

Scrip Code: 532725

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended, and clarification given by BSE vide circular no. LIST/COMP /01/2019-20 and NSE vide letter no. NSE/CML/2019/11 dated April 2, 2019, subjected as Clarification regarding trading restriction period, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from, Monday June 6, 2022. This closure of the Trading Window is occasioned because of the proposed strategic investment by the Company.

The window will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the proposed Strategic Investment is made public.

The same has been intimated to all the designated persons (including Directors and Key managerial Personnel) of the Company.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking You

Yours truly,

For Solar Industries India Limited

Khushboo Anish Pasari

Digitally signed by Khushboo Anish Pasari Date: 2022.06.05 17:20:53 +05'30'

Khushboo Pasari

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Solar Industries India Limited published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 12:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED
08:32aSOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA : Closure of trading window
PU
05/27SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06Solar Industries India Bags Orders Worth Nearly $204 Million for Explosives and Accesso..
MT
05/06Solar Industries India Limited Receives Orders from Singareni Collieries Company Limite..
CI
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Solar Industries India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Solar Industries India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/04Solar Industries India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
05/03Solar Industries India Limited Appoints Shri Sanjay Sinha as an Additional Director (No..
CI
05/03Solar Industries India Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-20..
CI
04/26Solar Industries India Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 48 790 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2023 5 809 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 253 B 3 259 M 3 259 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 891
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solar Industries India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 797,40 INR
Average target price 2 871,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Moneesh Agrawal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Shalinee Mandhana Joint Chief Financial Officer
Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Vivek Aparajit Senior General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED15.49%3 259
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-3.28%89 738
AIR LIQUIDE5.53%82 035
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.11%38 514
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.45%35 187
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION7.27%29 367