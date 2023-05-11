Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Discusses Potential Nasdaq Uplist and 2023 Commercial Pipeline with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC) ("the Company"), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. CEO of the Company, David Massey, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are an international full-service clean technology company," said Massey. "We do residential and commercial solar, micro grids, and are heavily focused on battery storage and EV charging," he shared. "We have a small roofing division and a finance division that we just launched that we are very excited about."

"What are some of the new and exciting things happening for your company in 2023?" asked Davis. "We are looking at 2023 as being one of our best years yet," said Massey. "We had tremendous growth last year and this year we have an incredible commercial pipeline that we are working on," he continued. "We are getting ready to begin a $330 million project in New Mexico that we are funding and moving to our pipeline next week."

"We are working with Global Fund out of New York," said Massey. "We are looking to team up with a battery company so that we can have our own storage and be more of a technology play," he added. "Many of the things that we have been working on are now starting to come to fruition."

"Could you walk me through some of the services and different products that you have?" asked Davis. "Last year we did quite a bit on the residential side," said Massey. "This year we are shifting more towards the commercial solar side," he explained. "We are one of the contractors for the $5 billion EV charging bill that was passed recently by Congress."

The conversation then turned to the Company's intentions of listing on the Nasdaq in the future. "We believe if we uplist to the Nasdaq, we can unlock the true value of the company," said Massey. "Many clean tech companies on the Nasdaq trade anywhere from 5x to 10x revenues; we are trading at 15% of our revenues on the OTC Market," he explained. "We think working with Global Fund, partnering with a vanadium mining company, and having our own battery storage will position us for the Nasdaq to unlock the value of our pipeline and get the funding that we need to mature the company."

"Are there any other exciting projects happening for the company in 2023?" asked Davis. "We just kicked off our finance division, which will allow us to offer our own financing for our projects," said Massey. "Dealer fees are significant in the solar industry, but our dealer fees are lower than many of those out there," he added. "We anticipate that this division will add a tremendous amount of revenues to the top line."

To close the interview, Massey encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date with the Company's current and upcoming announcements as they continue to execute on their commercial pipeline and the development of their 2023 projects.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

