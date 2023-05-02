Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling

SIRC strengthens measures to protect shareholder interests through ShareIntel's investigation and due diligence services

HENDERSON, Nev., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) (“SIRC” or the “Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, today announced the Company has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading patterns of the Company's common stock; monitor, identify and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short selling activities.



ShareIntel gathers and analyses shareholder trading data through its DRIL-Down™ process, a technology platform that examines equity flows and reveals suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help management to identify, interpret and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to the market.

"We are taking action to ensure that SIRC is not the target of unlawful trading activities," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. "ShareIntel's proprietary analytics will identify reporting anomalies among market makers, banks, broker-dealers and clearing firms as it tracks share ownership and identifies suspicious trading activity. We believe this engagement is a prudent step to protecting our shareholders' investments and addressing any suspected violations."

About Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC – (ShareIntel)

ShareIntel is an application service provider retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading information. This process is managed through a proprietary patent pending web-based application known as the "Data Repository Information Link" system DRIL-Down™.

In addition to its core business, ShareIntel can provide value-added custom consulting services to help client companies maximize the utility of our analyses. ShareIntel is a part of the $5 billion plus rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") industry.

The ShareIntel solution empowers the public company CEO's with unique analytical tools to manage their investment bankers, legal counsel, investor relations, shareholders and more. ShareIntel creates meaningful hard and soft dollar savings by providing "instant" and actionable analytic metrics to coordinate and monitor corporate governance, regulatory compliance, corporate finance, due diligence, public offering market surveillance, mergers, acquisitions, investor relations, shareholder communications, blue sky compliance, road show planning and more.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

