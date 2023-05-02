Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRC   US83417R1032

SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION

(SIRC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:57 2023-05-01 pm EDT
0.0391 USD   +18.48%
08:32aSolar Integrated Roofing Corp. and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling
GL
08:31aSolar Integrated Roofing Corp. and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling
AQ
04/21Capitalgainsreport : OTC Momentum Watchlist (EPAZ, GTCH, TSOI, SIRC)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling

05/02/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIRC strengthens measures to protect shareholder interests through ShareIntel's investigation and due diligence services

HENDERSON, Nev., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) (“SIRC” or the “Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, today announced the Company has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading patterns of the Company's common stock; monitor, identify and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short selling activities.

ShareIntel gathers and analyses shareholder trading data through its DRIL-Down™ process, a technology platform that examines equity flows and reveals suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help management to identify, interpret and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to the market.

"We are taking action to ensure that SIRC is not the target of unlawful trading activities," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. "ShareIntel's proprietary analytics will identify reporting anomalies among market makers, banks, broker-dealers and clearing firms as it tracks share ownership and identifies suspicious trading activity. We believe this engagement is a prudent step to protecting our shareholders' investments and addressing any suspected violations."

About Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC – (ShareIntel)
ShareIntel is an application service provider retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading information. This process is managed through a proprietary patent pending web-based application known as the "Data Repository Information Link" system DRIL-Down™.

In addition to its core business, ShareIntel can provide value-added custom consulting services to help client companies maximize the utility of our analyses. ShareIntel is a part of the $5 billion plus rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") industry.

The ShareIntel solution empowers the public company CEO's with unique analytical tools to manage their investment bankers, legal counsel, investor relations, shareholders and more. ShareIntel creates meaningful hard and soft dollar savings by providing "instant" and actionable analytic metrics to coordinate and monitor corporate governance, regulatory compliance, corporate finance, due diligence, public offering market surveillance, mergers, acquisitions, investor relations, shareholder communications, blue sky compliance, road show planning and more.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form 10 or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton
MZ North America
+1 (949) 546-6326
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


All news about SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION
08:32aSolar Integrated Roofing Corp. and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targ..
GL
08:31aSolar Integrated Roofing Corp. and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targ..
AQ
04/21Capitalgainsreport : OTC Momentum Watchlist (EPAZ, GTCH, TSOI, SIRC)
AQ
04/20Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Enters Exchange Agreement to Extinguish $14 Million Prom..
GL
04/20Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Enters Exchange Agreement to Extinguish $14 Million Prom..
AQ
03/30Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Launch of New Corporate Website
GL
03/30Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Launch of New Corporate Website
AQ
03/17Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to..
AQ
03/10Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference
GL
03/10Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 84,2 M - -
Net income 2021 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 35,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Massey Co-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Troy Clymer Chief Operating Officer
Donald Pierce Independent Director
Héctor Peña Independent Director
Muthla AlSayer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION-41.55%35
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-7.54%27 667
TONGWEI CO.,LTD3.24%25 946
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.5.08%24 122
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-39.39%22 008
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.11.87%19 344
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer