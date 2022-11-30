Solara Active Pharma Sciences : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
11/30/2022 | 09:23am EST
30th November 2022
To
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 10(5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 with respect to proposed inter‐se transfer of equity shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited
Pursuant to Regulation 10(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ('SEBI SAST Regulations'), kindly find enclosed herewith disclosure in the prescribed format with respect to proposed inter-se transfer of equity shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, amongst promoter group through an off-market transaction.
Volume Weighted Average Market Price: Rs. 445.27/- (Rupees
for a period
Four Hundred Forty-Five and Twenty-Seven paise Only)
Acquirer(s) and PACs (other than sellers)(*)
(i) Devicam Capital LLP
16,53,045
4.59
23,53,045
6.54
Seller (s)
(i) Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai
16,68,463
4.64
9,68,463
2.69
Signature:
Ramaprasad J S
Designated Partner
Devicam Capital LLP
DPIN: 00173696
Date: 30th November 2022
Place: Bengaluru
DECLARATION
30 November 2022
We, Devicam Capital LLP (''The LLP'') hereby declare that the acquisition price Rs. 459.55/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Fifty-Nine and Fifty-Five Paise only) for acquiring 7,00,000 (Seven Lakhs) equity shares (through Inter-se Transfer of Shares amongst promoter group) of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (''Target Company'') by the LLP is not higher by:
"more than 25% of Frequently traded volume weighted average market price for a period of 60 trading days preceding the date of issuance of notice as traded on the stock exchange where maximum volume of trading in the shares of the TC (Target Company) are recorded during such period. - (Point 6 of the Disclosure under Regulation 10 (5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.)''
We, Devicam Capital LLP (''The LLP'') hereby declare that:
The Transferor (Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai) and Transferee (Devicam Capital LLP) have complied/ will comply with applicable disclosure requirements in Chapter V of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (corresponding provisions of repealed Takeover Regulations 1997) (Takeover Regulations, 2011).
Devicam Capital LLP (The Acquirer) has complied with all the conditions specified under Regulation 10(1)(a) of the takeover Regulations, 2011with respect to exemptions.
