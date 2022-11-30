Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SOLARA   INE624Z01016

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED

(SOLARA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-30 am EST
457.65 INR   -0.41%
09:23aSolara Active Pharma Sciences : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
11/09Transcript : Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Solara Active Pharma Sciences : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

11/30/2022 | 09:23am EST
30th November 2022

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code: 541540

Scrip code: SOLARA

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 10(5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 with respect to proposed inter‐se transfer of equity shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 10(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ('SEBI SAST Regulations'), kindly find enclosed herewith disclosure in the prescribed format with respect to proposed inter-se transfer of equity shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, amongst promoter group through an off-market transaction.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

JYOTHINAGARAV YASHA SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD

Digitally signed by

JYOTHINAGARAVYASHA SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD Date: 2022.11.30 17:43:07 +05'30'

Ramaprasad J S

Designated Partner

Devicam Capital LLP

DPIN:00173696

Encl.: as above

Copy to: S. Murali Krishna

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited 2nd Floor, Admin Block,

27, Vandaloor, Kelambakkam Road, Keelakottaiyur Village, Melakottaiyur PO Chennai -600127, Tamilnadu

Disclosures under Regulation 10(5)‐ Intimation to Stock Exchanges in respect of

acquisition under Regulation 10(1)(a) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and

Takeover Regulations, 2011

1.

Name of the Target Company (TC)

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

2.

Name of the acquirer(s)

Devicam Capital LLP

3.

Whether the acquirer(s) is/ are

Yes, The Acquirer forms part of the Promoter group.

promoters of the TC prior to the

transaction.

If

not,

nature

of

relationship or

association with

the TC or its promoters

4.

Details of the proposed acquisition

a.

Name of the person(s) from

Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai

whom shares are to be

acquired

b.

Proposed date of acquisition

07 December 2022 or thereafter

c.

Number of shares to be

7,00,000 shares

acquired from each person

mentioned in 4(a) above

d.

Total shares to be acquired as

1.94%

% of share capital of the TC

share capital of TC

Rs. 459.55/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Fifty-Nine and

e.

Price at which shares are

proposed to be

Fifty-Five Paise only) per share aggregating to Rs.

Acquired

32,16,85,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Two Crores Sixteen Lakhs

f.

Rationale, if any, for the

Eighty-Five Thousand Only)

Inter-se transfer of shares amongst Promoter and Promoter

proposed transfer

group

5.

Relevant sub-clause of regulation

10(1)(a)(ii) of SEBI SAST Regulations

10(1)(a) under

which the acquirer is exempted

from making open offer

6.

If,

frequently

traded,

volume

Applicable

weighted average market price

Volume Weighted Average Market Price: Rs. 445.27/- (Rupees

for a period

of

60

trading

Four Hundred Forty-Five and Twenty-Seven paise Only)

days preceding the date of

issuance of this notice as traded

on the stock exchange where the

maximum volume of trading in

the

shares

of

the

TC

are

recorded during such period.

7.

If in-frequently traded, the price

Not Applicable

as determined in terms of clause

(e) of sub-regulation (2) of

regulation 8.

8.

Declaration by the acquirer, that

Applicable- Declaration Attached

the acquisition price would not be

higher by more than 25% of the

price computed in point 6 or

point 7 as applicable.

9.

Declaration by the acquirer, that

Applicable- Declaration Attached

the transferor

and

transferee

have complied / will comply with

applicable

disclosure

requirements in Chapter V of the

Takeover Regulations, 2011

(corresponding provisions of the

repealed Takeover

Regulations

1997)

10.

Declaration by the acquirer that

Applicable- Declaration Attached

all the conditions specified under

regulation 10(1)(a) with respect

to exemptions

has

been

duly complied with

Before the proposed

11.

Shareholding details

After the proposed

transaction

transaction

No. of

% wrt to

No. of

% wrt to

shares/votin

total share

shares/votin

total share

g rights

capital of

g rights

capital of TC

TC

  1. Acquirer(s) and PACs (other than sellers)(*)

(i) Devicam Capital LLP

16,53,045

4.59

23,53,045

6.54

  1. Seller (s)

(i) Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai

16,68,463

4.64

9,68,463

2.69

JYOTHINAGARAV

Digitally signed by

JYOTHINAGARAVYASHA

YASHA SRIRAMAN SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD

RAMAPRASAD

Date: 2022.11.30 17:43:44

+05'30'

Signature:

Ramaprasad J S

Designated Partner

Devicam Capital LLP

DPIN: 00173696

Date: 30th November 2022

Place: Bengaluru

DECLARATION

30 November 2022

We, Devicam Capital LLP (''The LLP'') hereby declare that the acquisition price Rs. 459.55/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Fifty-Nine and Fifty-Five Paise only) for acquiring 7,00,000 (Seven Lakhs) equity shares (through Inter-se Transfer of Shares amongst promoter group) of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (''Target Company'') by the LLP is not higher by:

"more than 25% of Frequently traded volume weighted average market price for a period of 60 trading days preceding the date of issuance of notice as traded on the stock exchange where maximum volume of trading in the shares of the TC (Target Company) are recorded during such period. - (Point 6 of the Disclosure under Regulation 10 (5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.)''

For Devicam Capital LLP

JYOTHINAGARAVY ASHA SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD

Digitally signed by

JYOTHINAGARAVYASHA SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD Date: 2022.11.30 17:44:05 +05'30'

Ramaprasad J S

Designated Partner

DPIN: 00173696

DECLARATION

November 30, 2022

We, Devicam Capital LLP (''The LLP'') hereby declare that:

  1. The Transferor (Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai) and Transferee (Devicam Capital LLP) have complied/ will comply with applicable disclosure requirements in Chapter V of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (corresponding provisions of repealed Takeover Regulations 1997) (Takeover Regulations, 2011).
  2. Devicam Capital LLP (The Acquirer) has complied with all the conditions specified under Regulation 10(1)(a) of the takeover Regulations, 2011with respect to exemptions.

For Devicam Capital LLP

Digitally signed by

JYOTHINAGARAVYASHA JYOTHINAGARAVYASHA SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD SRIRAMAN RAMAPRASAD

Date: 2022.11.30 17:44:28 +05'30'

Ramaprasad J S

Designated Partner

DPIN: 00173696

Disclaimer

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 14 363 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2023 -278 M -3,40 M -3,40 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -59,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 474 M 202 M 202 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 254
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 459,55 INR
Average target price 536,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitesh Devendra Managing Director & Executive Director
Subramanian Hariharan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Chairman
Sudhir Nambiar Chief Scientific Officer
Mohan Muthunarayanan Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED-54.90%203
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.93%460 384
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.42%345 817
ABBVIE INC.16.84%279 679
PFIZER, INC.-16.19%277 803
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.71%276 497