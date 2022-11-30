Solara Active Pharma Sciences : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

30th November 2022 To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip code: 541540 Scrip code: SOLARA

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 10(5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 with respect to proposed inter‐se transfer of equity shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 10(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ('SEBI SAST Regulations'), kindly find enclosed herewith disclosure in the prescribed format with respect to proposed inter-se transfer of equity shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, amongst promoter group through an off-market transaction.

