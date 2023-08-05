Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Resignation of Directors

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited informed that following directors have resigned from the directorship of the company with effect from August 5, 2023, Mr. Aditya Puri (DIN: 00062650) has resigned from the position of Chairman and Non- Executive Director of the Company due to personal reasons. Mrs. Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) has resigned from the position of Non- Executive- Independent Director of the Company due to personal reasons.

Names of listed entities in which Mrs. Vineeta Rai (DIN: 07013113) holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees:- Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited as Independent Director. Membership of Board Committees: Audit Committee ­ Member and Nomination and remuneration Committee ­ Member.