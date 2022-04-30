Solara Active Pharma Sciences : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

April 30, 2022

The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Communication Address:

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited 2nd Floor, Admin Block

27, Vandaloor Kelambakkam Road, Keelakottaiyur Village, Melakottaiyur (Post) Chennai - 600 127, India

Tel : +91 44 43446700 Fax : +91 44 47406190

E-mail :investors@solara.co.inwww.solara.co.in

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 541540

Dear Sir / Madam,Scrip Code: SOLARA

Subject: Audio recordings of Q4 of FY22 earnings/quarterly call

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 read with clause 15 of Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that we have uploaded audio recording of the Q4 of FY22 Earnings Call held on April 29, 2022, on our Company website under the heading Investor relations/Stock Exchange Communication/ Investor update.

Link for audio recording of Conference call is given below:

https://solara.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/SVS0320220429140741.mp3

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

S. Murali Krishna Company Secretary

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited - CIN : L24230MH2017PLC291636

REGD. OFF: 201, Devavrata, Sector 17, Vashi Navi Mumbai - 400703. India/ Tel: 91-22-2789 2924 / 2789 3199 / Fax: 91-22-2789 2942