Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLARA   INE624Z01016

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED

(SOLARA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:36 am EDT
639.10 INR   -7.17%
01:37aSOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
03/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Names CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solara Active Pharma Sciences : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/30/2022 | 01:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 30, 2022

The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Communication Address:

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited 2nd Floor, Admin Block

27, Vandaloor Kelambakkam Road, Keelakottaiyur Village, Melakottaiyur (Post) Chennai - 600 127, India

Tel : +91 44 43446700 Fax : +91 44 47406190

E-mail :investors@solara.co.inwww.solara.co.in

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 541540

Dear Sir / Madam,Scrip Code: SOLARA

Subject: Audio recordings of Q4 of FY22 earnings/quarterly call

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 read with clause 15 of Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that we have uploaded audio recording of the Q4 of FY22 Earnings Call held on April 29, 2022, on our Company website under the heading Investor relations/Stock Exchange Communication/ Investor update.

Link for audio recording of Conference call is given below:

https://solara.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/SVS0320220429140741.mp3

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

S. Murali Krishna Company Secretary

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited - CIN : L24230MH2017PLC291636

REGD. OFF: 201, Devavrata, Sector 17, Vashi Navi Mumbai - 400703. India/ Tel: 91-22-2789 2924 / 2789 3199 / Fax: 91-22-2789 2942

Disclaimer

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 05:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED
01:37aSOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Cal..
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
03/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Names CFO
MT
03/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Resignation of Subhash Chand Anand, Exe..
CI
02/28Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/28Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
02/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Announces Resignation of Bharath R Sesha as Chief..
CI
02/09Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 963 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2022 6,00 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 232x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 23 005 M 301 M 301 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 575
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 639,10 INR
Average target price 996,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajender Juvvadi Rao Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Subramanian Hariharan Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Chairman
Sudhir Nambiar Chief Scientific Officer
S. Murali Krishna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED-37.28%301
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.49%482 429
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.62%301 557
PFIZER, INC.-16.90%284 035
ABBVIE INC.8.48%276 088
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.76%268 241