       July 26 (Reuters) - Solar equipment makers are expected
to post higher quarterly profit, benefiting from strong demand
in Europe for critical components that convert energy from the
sun into electricity. 
    The continent is emerging as a major market for solar firms
as it looks to reduce its dependence on the Russian energy
supply and accelerate its clean energy transition, brightening
up businesses of companies such as Enphase Energy and
SolarEdge Technologies, which make solar inverters.
    Wall Street expects Enphase and SolarEdge to post a combined
adjusted net income of $323.8 million for the April-June
quarter, a 56.7% jump from a year earlier, even as demand growth
slows in the United States.
    The energy crisis in Europe is not as acute as last year
when Western sanctions on Russia severely crimped supplies, but
prices of natural gas and electricity continue to be much higher
than in the United States, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov
said. 
    As a result, demand for residential solar keeps growing at a
strong pace in the region, with Germany being one of the top
markets.     
    About 159,000 residential solar systems became operational
in the first quarter in Germany, a 146% rise from a year
earlier, according to BSW solar power association. 
    Adoption of solar is also helping European homeowners have
greater control over their energy costs as fossil fuel prices
tend to be more volatile, Morningstar analyst Brett Castelli
said.
    SolarEdge, which has a bigger exposure to Europe than
Enphase, said its first-quarter revenue from the continent more
than doubled compared with last year.    
    In comparison, growth in the United States has been tepid
due to lukewarm demand in states like Texas and Arizona where
cheaper electricity prices make the economics of residential
solar less attractive.  
    Higher interest rates following the U.S. Federal Reserve's
recent actions to tame inflation are also weighing on demand.
    Analysts also expect weakness in California where a new
metering reform reduces the money credited to rooftop solar
owners for sending excess power into the grid. The sunshine
state accounts for nearly a third of the U.S. residential solar
market. 
    Enphase will report its results on Thursday after the bell,
while SolarEdge will release its second-quarter numbers on Aug.
1. 
    
 Company          Refinitiv Q2 EPS    Refinitiv Q2 revenue
                  estimate            estimate
 SolarEdge        $2.51               $990.35 million
 Technologies                         
 Enphase Energy   $1.25               $722.12 million
  
 Company           Recommendation as per        Median Price
                   Refinitiv                    Target
 SolarEdge         24 of the 33 brokerages      $365
 Technologies      rate the stock "buy" or      
                   "higher", eight rate it      
                   "hold" and one "sell"        
 Enphase Energy    28 of the 36 brokerages      $237.50
                   rate the stock "buy" or      
                   "higher", seven rate it      
                   "hold" and one "sell"        
 
    
