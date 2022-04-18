Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEDG   US83417M1045

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SEDG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
300.66 USD   -2.38%
01:44aNEW EDGE ACADEMY LAUNCHES : Visit Today
PU
04/14Stephens Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies With Overweight Rating, $490 Price Target
MT
04/07Solar Power Supply Celebrates Seventh Year in Business with a Free Special Upgrade Inverter Promotion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New EDGE Academy Launches: Visit Today

04/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
It Just Got Easier to Become a Smart Energy Expert Online

SolarEdge's online learning platform, EDGE Academy, is offering a fresh user experience with more up-to-date certification training and tutorials to help you work efficiently and move faster in the field.

What's New at EDGE Academy

Whether you're interested in SolarEdge home or C&I solutions, it is now even easier to increase your knowlEDGE:

  • Consolidate training specific to your needs via customizable profiles
  • Deepen your expertise with updated, comprehensive courses & videos
  • Navigate more easily through improved, user-friendly design
  • Track progress with your own personalized dashboard

Now, that's smart! Visit the new and improved EDGE Academy today and discover why it's easier than ever to become a SolarEdge smart energy expert.

Visit EDGE Academy

See How It's Done, First

Or you can watch this quick video on navigating EDGE Academy before getting started:

Power On,
SolarEdge

Disclaimer

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:44aNEW EDGE ACADEMY LAUNCHES : Visit Today
PU
04/14Stephens Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies With Overweight Rating, $490 Pric..
MT
04/07Solar Power Supply Celebrates Seventh Year in Business with a Free Special Upgrade Inve..
AQ
03/31SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Day Presentation
PU
03/30JPMorgan Raises Price Target for SolarEdge Technologies to $375 From $328, Maintains Ov..
MT
03/30Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target for SolarEdge Technologies to $439 From $431, Maintai..
MT
03/30BMO Capital Adjusts SolarEdge Technologies' Price Target to $405 from $370, Keeps Outpe..
MT
03/30UBS Raises SolarEdge Technologies Price Target to $310 From $290, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
03/30B. Riley Raises SolarEdge Technologies' PT to $359 from $297, Says Portfolio Expansion,..
MT
03/29TRANSCRIPT : SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 908 M - -
Net income 2022 281 M - -
Net cash 2022 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 572 M 16 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 964
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 300,66 $
Average target price 357,17 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zvi Lando Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Zafrir Chairman
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.16%16 572
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-12.17%27 900
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.4.14%25 711
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-3.21%20 439
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.58%19 178
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED5.14%15 755