New EDGE Academy Launches: Visit Today

It Just Got Easier to Become a Smart Energy Expert Online
SolarEdge's online learning platform, EDGE Academy, is offering a fresh user experience with more up-to-date certification training and tutorials to help you work efficiently and move faster in the field.
What's New at EDGE Academy
Whether you're interested in SolarEdge home or C&I solutions, it is now even easier to increase your knowlEDGE:
-
Consolidate training specific to your needs via customizable profiles
-
Deepen your expertise with updated, comprehensive courses & videos
-
Navigate more easily through improved, user-friendly design
-
Track progress with your own personalized dashboard
Now, that's smart! Visit the new and improved EDGE Academy today and discover why it's easier than ever to become a SolarEdge smart energy expert.
Visit EDGE Academy
See How It's Done, First
Or you can watch this quick video on navigating EDGE Academy before getting started:
Power On,
SolarEdge
Disclaimer
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.