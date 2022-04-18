New EDGE Academy Launches: Visit Today

SolarEdge's online learning platform, EDGE Academy, is offering a fresh user experience with more up-to-date certification training and tutorials to help you work efficiently and move faster in the field.

Whether you're interested in SolarEdge home or C&I solutions, it is now even easier to increase your knowlEDGE:

Consolidate training specific to your needs via customizable profiles

Deepen your expertise with updated, comprehensive courses & videos

Navigate more easily through improved, user-friendly design

Track progress with your own personalized dashboard

Now, that's smart! Visit the new and improved EDGE Academy today and discover why it's easier than ever to become a SolarEdge smart energy expert.

Visit EDGE Academy

Or you can watch this quick video on navigating EDGE Academy before getting started:

Power On,

SolarEdge