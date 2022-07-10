Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEDG   US83417M1045

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SEDG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
295.11 USD   +2.88%
02:24aSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Clean Energy Access Lowers Bills for North Carolina Homes
PU
06/29INSIDER SELL : Solaredge Technologies
MT
06/29INSIDER SELL : Solaredge Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarEdge Technologies : Clean Energy Access Lowers Bills for North Carolina Homes

07/10/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SolarEdge Brings "Cost-Effective" Inverter+Power Optimizer Solution to Local Initiative

Interested in affordable, clean energy access for all? View our announcementor keep reading.

10 homes (and counting) in underserved North Carolina neighborhoods are seeing the sunlight after recent, no-cost installations of SolarEdge's home inverter+power optimizers solution made elusive, affordable, clean energy access a new reality.
Headed up by installer, Southern Energy Management, and backed by Historically Black Colleges and Universities Community Development Action Coalition, this Clean Energy Initiative project has already helped cover an average of 76% of participating homes' electricity bills.

"The system is running great! I believe I have the lowest bill I can get. We officially feel like we live off the grid. The bill has gone down literally 90%. I'm very thankful and grateful for this energy saving system!" - Victoria C, Homeowner, Greensboro, NC

And this is just the beginning. By aggregating system monitoring data, the project leads will "be able to demonstrate measurable impact within the community and advocate for funding to grow the program across the country."

How SolarEdge Is Making It Easier for Homes Save
  1. We're DC SMART: Unlike many legacy systems, our exclusive, DC-based Power Optimizers prevent energy loss on the roof for higher efficiency & savings.
  2. Control Is a SnApp: Meanwhile, homeowners can stay on top of usage in real-time, using the mySolarEdge app, and work towards lowering electricity bills.

"I think it will make me more conscious about things that we are using because I can see where my money is going." - Alba G, homeowner in Winston Salem, NC

Learn more about bringing clean energy access to North Carolina and beyond with SolarEdge by checking out the full announcement. Or click here for more on SolarEdge home solutions.

Power on,
SolarEdge

Disclaimer

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:24aSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Clean Energy Access Lowers Bills for North Carolina Homes
PU
06/29INSIDER SELL : Solaredge Technologies
MT
06/29INSIDER SELL : Solaredge Technologies
MT
06/23SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/23VIDEO : Maximize Home Backup with SolarEdge
PU
06/22TRANSCRIPT : SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewa..
CI
06/20SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/20SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Report
CO
06/14INSIDER SELL : Solaredge Technologies
MT
06/13Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on SolarEdge Technologies to $316 From $333, Keeps ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 059 M - -
Net income 2022 267 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 345 M 16 345 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 964
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 295,11 $
Average target price 350,68 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zvi Lando Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Zafrir Chairman
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.18%16 345
TONGWEI CO.,LTD41.75%42 861
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.18.32%29 227
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.43.23%28 791
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.53%26 835
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-13.94%21 989