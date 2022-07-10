SolarEdge Technologies : Clean Energy Access Lowers Bills for North Carolina Homes

Interested in affordable, clean energy access for all? View our announcementor keep reading.

10 homes (and counting) in underserved North Carolina neighborhoods are seeing the sunlight after recent, no-cost installations of SolarEdge's home inverter+power optimizers solution made elusive, affordable, clean energy access a new reality.

Headed up by installer, Southern Energy Management, and backed by Historically Black Colleges and Universities Community Development Action Coalition, this Clean Energy Initiative project has already helped cover an average of 76% of participating homes' electricity bills .

"The system is running great! I believe I have the lowest bill I can get. We officially feel like we live off the grid. The bill has gone down literally 90%. I'm very thankful and grateful for this energy saving system!" - Victoria C, Homeowner, Greensboro, NC

And this is just the beginning. By aggregating system monitoring data, the project leads will "be able to demonstrate measurable impact within the community and advocate for funding to grow the program across the country."

We're DC SMART: Unlike many legacy systems, our exclusive, DC-based Power Optimizers prevent energy loss on the roof for higher efficiency & savings. Control Is a SnApp: Meanwhile, homeowners can stay on top of usage in real-time, using the mySolarEdge app

"I think it will make me more conscious about things that we are using because I can see where my money is going." - Alba G, homeowner in Winston Salem, NC

Learn more about bringing clean energy access to North Carolina and beyond with SolarEdge by checking out the full announcement. Or click here for more on SolarEdge home solutions.

Power on,

SolarEdge