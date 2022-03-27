Log in
    SEDG   US83417M1045

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SEDG)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
335.27 USD   -0.73%
07:11aSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Our Community Solar Gardens Are Growing
PU
03/24Guangzhou IP Court's Top 10 Exemplary Cases Of 2021
AQ
03/23INSIDER SELL : Solaredge Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarEdge Technologies : Our Community Solar Gardens Are Growing

03/27/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Learn Why 'Now Is the Time' to Partner with Us - NEW Brochure

The industry has never been more profitable-with costs at an all-time low and demand at an all-time high, now is a great time to consider going with Community Solar Gardens by SolarEdge. By delivering affordable, clean energy to entire neighborhoods, municipalities, and townships, you will increase revenue, while supporting a stronger grid with fewer outages.

Keep reading for more and download the brochure, featuring real-world wins and insights.

Fast Factoid: No roof? No problem. With the ability to sit on large unused plots of uneven terrain, our C&I ground-mount options offer the flexibility to provide clean energy in places where roof space is limited.

What Makes Our Gardens Grow?

Backed by our next-gen 120kW Inverters with Synergy Technologyand our unique DC-optimized design, Community Solar Gardens by SolarEdge produces between 4-7%* more energy over the system lifetime and help maximize ROI:

  • Drive more revenue and production with up to 150% DC oversizing
  • Offer more system uptime with modular design and advanced, remote monitoring
  • Keep panels in optimal condition with built-in nighttime PID (Performance Induced Degradation) rectifier
  • Stay safe through alerts, thermal sensors in the AC and DC terminal blocks, and SafeDC™
  • Be confident in performance with our unique pre-commissioning smartphone feature

All that and you will have the durability to withstand the harshest environments, from the high-temperature desert plains of Arizona to the snowy fields of Alaska. Check out our Community Solar Gardens brochuretoday and discover why partnering with us is a win for investors, developers, system owners, EPCs and O&M providers.

Or continue learning about SolarEdge commercial solutions here.

Power On
The SolarEdge Team

Disclaimer

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 11:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
