    SEDG   US83417M1045

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SEDG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
302.27 USD   +0.54%
04:31pSolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022 on Monday, May 2, 2022
BU
01:44aNEW EDGE ACADEMY LAUNCHES : Visit Today
PU
04/14Stephens Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies With Overweight Rating, $490 Price Target
MT
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022 on Monday, May 2, 2022

04/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Monday, May 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Monday, May 2, 2022 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

313-209-5140

International Toll:

+1 800-304-0389

Conference ID:

9289118

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 908 M - -
Net income 2022 281 M - -
Net cash 2022 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 572 M 16 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 964
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Zvi Lando Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Zafrir Chairman
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.16%16 572
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-10.36%27 900
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.4.14%25 711
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-1.46%20 439
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.73%19 178
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED5.14%15 755