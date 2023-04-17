Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEDG   US83417M1045

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SEDG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
300.46 USD   -2.10%
07:03aSolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
BU
04/05Janney Initiates SolarEdge Technologies at Buy With $351 Price Target
MT
04/04Insider Sell: Solaredge Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

04/17/2023 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

800-895-3361

International Toll:

+1 785-424-1062

Conference ID:

SEDG

To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:03aSolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, May 3,..
BU
04/05Janney Initiates SolarEdge Technologies at Buy With $351 Price Target
MT
04/04Insider Sell: Solaredge Technologies
MT
04/03Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on SolarEdge Technologies to $370 From $374, Assume..
MT
03/28Transcript : SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Presents at Wells Fargo’s Clea..
CI
03/13Transcript : SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Presents at 35th Annual Roth Confer..
CI
03/06SolarEdge Technologies Initiated at Sector Weight by KeyBanc; Firm Sees Strengths Alrea..
MT
03/02Scotiabank Starts SolarEdge Technologies at Sector Perform With $345 Price Target
MT
02/22SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/16Insider Sell: Solaredge Technologies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 103 M - -
Net income 2023 412 M - -
Net cash 2023 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 929 M 16 929 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 926
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 300,46 $
Average target price 363,76 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zvi Lando Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Zafrir Chairman
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.07%16 929
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-21.16%28 611
TONGWEI CO.,LTD3.89%26 269
FIRST SOLAR, INC.39.13%22 217
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.21.83%21 475
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.-10.51%19 086
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer