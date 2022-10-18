Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEDG   US83417M1045

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SEDG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
207.42 USD   +5.13%
04:11pSolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022
BU
12:30pTruist Adjusts Price Target for SolarEdge Technologies to $320 From $385, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/17SolarEdge Releases its Annual Sustainability Report, Highlighting its Sustainable Energy Solutions and Responsible ESG Practices
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Monday, November 7, 2022 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

866-952-8559

International Toll:

+1 785-424-1743

Conference ID:

SEDG

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:11pSolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on Monday, November ..
BU
12:30pTruist Adjusts Price Target for SolarEdge Technologies to $320 From $385, Maintains Buy..
MT
10/17SolarEdge Releases its Annual Sustainability Report, Highlighting its Sustainable Energ..
BU
10/17Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on SolarEdge Technologies to $315 From $385, Reitera..
MT
10/03SolarEdge Joins Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Battery Program Offering Integrated So..
BU
09/21Insider Sell: Solaredge Technologies
MT
09/20SolarEdge Launches Next-Gen C&I Smart Power Optimizer Series with a Multi-Layered Safet..
BU
09/20Introducing New Load Controller To T : A Compact, Wireless, Quick & Easy to Install Smart ..
BU
09/20SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Introduces New Load Co..
CI
09/09Insider Sell: Solaredge Technologies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 075 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net cash 2022 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 976 M 10 976 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 964
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 197,29 $
Average target price 354,52 $
Spread / Average Target 79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zvi Lando Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Zafrir Chairman
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.68%10 976
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.32.44%32 820
TONGWEI CO.,LTD10.12%31 134
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.54%21 396
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-14.36%20 664
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.26%19 984