Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 2, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) securities between May 3, 2023 and October 19, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, the Company held a conference call with investors and analysts regarding its second quarter 2023 results. During the call, Defendant Zvi Lando (“Lando”) stated that “distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it relates to solar modules.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $43.96 per share, or 18.3%, to close at $195.51 per share on August 2, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

Then, on October 19, 2023, after the market closed, SolarEdge issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In the press release, the Company disclosed that “[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors” and “[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range.” As a result, the Company also disclosed that it “anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $31.08, or 27.2%, to close at $82.90 per share on October 20, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s backlog and guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

