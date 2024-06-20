Optimized utility solution now available in Germany

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announces the German launch of its high-power SolarEdge TerraMax™ Inverter combined with H1300 Power Optimizers. The new SE300K1 inverter has received certification and is now available for order in Germany.

Targeting small-to-medium utility scale PV installations, the new versatile solution is suitable for varied topologies and challenging site conditions, ideal for ground mounted sites on sloped, uneven, or irregular shaped terrains, and dual use sites for applications such as floating PV and Agri-PV with trackers.

The SolarEdge TerraMax Inverter provides SolarEdge’s benefits of advanced Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), that include more energy by overcoming module mismatch and shading losses, also common in bi-facial modules and vertical PV, built-in safety features, as well as design flexibility. The solution will be powered by the SolarEdge ONE for C&I new energy optimization platform, with high-precision module-level monitoring and PV fleet management for reduced site visits, increased system uptime and lower O&M costs.

The optimized utility solution is designed to increase energy production through 99% inverter efficiency, 200% DC-oversizing and an integrated night-time PID rectifier. The design supports up to 80-module string lengths, requiring less cabling and overall equipment. This can lead to reduced balance of system (BoS) costs by as much as 50%. Pre-commissioning also allows early system validation of components and wiring, prior to AC connection.

Alfred Karlstetter, Europe General Manager at SolarEdge Technologies, said: “We are pleased to bring the benefits of power optimization and high-resolution monitoring to the German utility solar segment with the introduction of our new high-power SolarEdge TerraMax Inverter. We believe that SolarEdge’s leading DC-optimization technology will help maximize value to investors and EPCs.”

