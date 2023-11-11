NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SolarEdge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, the Company held a conference call with investors and analysts regarding its second quarter 2023 results. During the call, SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer Zvi Lando stated that "distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it relates to solar modules."

On this news the Company's share price fell $43.96 per share, or 18.3%, to close at $195.51 per share on August 2, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

Then, on October 19, 2023, after the market closed, SolarEdge issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In the press release the Company disclosed that "[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors" and "[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range." As a result, the Company also disclosed that it "anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues."

On this news the Company's share price fell $31.08, or 27.2%, to close at $82.90 per share on October 20, 2023, on unusually heavily trading volume.

