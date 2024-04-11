UK first to mandate that all manufacturers of connected consumer devices, including solar inverters, comply with a series of cyber-security requirements

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced that its entire product portfolio complies with the UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regulation, due to come into effect on April 29, 2024.

The UK’s new PSTI regulatory scheme aims to make internet-connectable products more secure amid a growing awareness of cyber security threats. This requires all manufacturers of connected consumer devices – including renewable and solar energy infrastructure – to comply with a new series of cyber security requirements designed to address security threats or eliminate a potential security vulnerability.

Zvi Lando, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies,comments: “Just as advances in safety have become standard in the solar industry, cyber-safe solutions should also be non-negotiable. The UK’s new PSTI cyber security regulation is a legislative milestone towards creating a cyber-security benchmark for manufacturers. As a leading technology provider, we welcome this and believe it’s our responsibility to help set the industry standards for cyber-security, designing our products with cyber security in mind.”

