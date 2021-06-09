Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.

(SLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente S A : convenes the 2021 General Shareholders Meeting

06/09/2021 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Solaria will be held exclusively by telematic means and will take place, at first call, on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 hours and, if necessary, at second call on June 30, 2021, at the same place and time (the Meeting will probably meet at second call).

Attendance to the General Shareholders' Meeting will be through theShareholders' Website, for which prior registration is required.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.
04:21aSOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : convenes the 2021 General Shareholders Me..
PU
05/311Q21 EARNINGS : Solaria doubles its revenues and increases adjusted net profit f..
PU
05/18SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : 1Q21 Earnings presentation save the date
PU
05/18SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : inaugurates four 63MW photovoltaic plants..
PU
05/07SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : will generate more than 4,000 jobs in the..
PU
05/05Spain's Opdenergy shelves IPO as green power stocks wobble
RE
04/27Solaria to Supply Renewable Energy to Shell, Axpo From 626-Megawatt Plant in ..
DJ
04/26START OF CONSTRUCTION OF THE LARGEST : Trillo 626MW
PU
04/05Capital Energy bows out of Spanish green IPO race
RE
03/26SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : Signs Long-Term Financing Agreement With ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 33,7 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net Debt 2021 791 M 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 845 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,38 €
Last Close Price 14,77 €
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Lopez Clemente Managing Director
Alvaro Espinosa Sedano Director-Finance
Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro Gutiérrez Chairman
Francisco Javier Muñoz Villaseñor Director-Engineering
Manuel Azpilicueta Ferrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.-37.54%2 247
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.3.03%70 174
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-17.37%21 767
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.21.75%15 278
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.82%7 600
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.20.55%4 452