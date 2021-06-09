Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente S A : convenes the 2021 General Shareholders Meeting

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Solaria will be held exclusively by telematic means and will take place, at first call, on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 hours and, if necessary, at second call on June 30, 2021, at the same place and time (the Meeting will probably meet at second call).
Attendance to the General Shareholders' Meeting will be through theShareholders' Website, for which prior registration is required.
