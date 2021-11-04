Solaria and Enagás sign collaboration agreement to study the potential development of a green hydrogen plant

November 4, 2021

Within the framework of COP26, Solaria, a leading company in the development and generation of solar photovoltaic energy in southern Europe, and Enagás, a leader in natural gas infrastructures, have signed an agreement to study the potential joint development of a green hydrogen plant.

Solaria has decided to invest in this exponentially growing market with a leading company in its sector such as Enagás, with the aim of increasing the competitiveness and integration of photovoltaic solar energy in the energy system, while also collaborating in the reduction of dependence on external energy sources.

This project, which contemplates the potential dedication of up to 200 MWp of photovoltaic solar energy for the production of green hydrogen, highlights the excellent synergies between the different renewable energy sources and the production of green hydrogen with the aim of advancing in the process of decarbonisation and energy transition.

Committed to the energy transition in Spain

In this sense, Solaria, as a company that generates green energy, contributes to the reduction of electricity dependence and to the fulfilment of the objectives of the European Union, including the European Green Pact, supported by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) 2021-2030, to reduce emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Thanks to this project, Solaria is aligned with the objectives established by the Hydrogen Roadmap, which aims to reach 500 GW of electrolysers by 2050, and with the recovery plan of the Next Generation EU programme, which has a fund of 750,000 million euros.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Enagás is committed to new, more efficient and sustainable energy solutions that enable it to meet the climate neutrality target set by the European Union and move towards a more sustainable model. To this end, it is working on three main lines of action: the development of renewable gases and their integration into existing gas infrastructures; the promotion of new uses of gas in sectors such as transport, especially maritime; and energy efficiency as a way to optimise resources and reduce emissions.

This agreement is in line with Enagás' commitment to decarbonisation. The company will contribute its experience in promoting renewable gases as new innovative solutions for the energy transition through its subsidiary, Enagás Renovable.