    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.

(SLR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Start of construction of the largest PV complex in Europe: Trillo 626MW

04/26/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
April 26th, 2021

Solaria will start contruction in May of Trillo project, the largest PV solar plant in Europe, with a capacity of 626MW, and which will be operational by the end of this year.

On May 7, the first stone ceremony will take place to which authorities of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha will attend.

The commissioning of the plants will provide clean energy to more than 370,000 homes per year and prevent the emission into the atmosphere of around 250,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2021 33,9 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net Debt 2021 783 M 944 M 944 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 245 M 2 708 M 2 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 60,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Lopez Clemente Managing Director
Alvaro Espinosa Sedano Director-Finance
Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro Gutiérrez Chairman
Francisco Javier Muñoz Villaseñor Director-Engineering
Manuel Azpilicueta Ferrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.-23.98%2 708
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.6.37%71 345
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-9.12%24 005
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.27.80%15 794
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-3.39%7 943
SCATEC ASA-23.52%4 987
