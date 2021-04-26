Start of construction of the largest PV complex in Europe: Trillo 626MW

April 26th, 2021

Solaria will start contruction in May of Trillo project, the largest PV solar plant in Europe, with a capacity of 626MW, and which will be operational by the end of this year.

On May 7, the first stone ceremony will take place to which authorities of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha will attend.

The commissioning of the plants will provide clean energy to more than 370,000 homes per year and prevent the emission into the atmosphere of around 250,000 tons of CO2 per year.