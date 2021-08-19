Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOI   US83418M1036

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(SOI)
  Report
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/19/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 24, 2021 to holders of record as of September 14, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,30 M - -
Net cash 2021 44,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -145x
Yield 2021 5,53%
Capitalization 230 M 230 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 11,29 $
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Zartler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle S. Ramachandran President & Chief Financial Officer
Kelly L. Price Chief Operating Officer
Cynthia M. Durrett Director & Chief Administrative Officer
W. Howard Keenan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.-11.18%230
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.55%37 492
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.58%17 547
HALLIBURTON COMPANY0.00%16 830
NOV INC.-9.83%4 837
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.95%4 138