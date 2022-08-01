Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Second Quarter 2022 Highlights ● Net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022; Adjusted pro forma net income of $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ● Adjusted EBITDA of $21.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ● Paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share on June 17, 2022, Solaris' 15th consecutive quarterly dividend ● Surpassed $100 million returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks since initiating the dividend in 2018 HOUSTON, August 1, 2022 - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) ("Solaris" or the "Company"), a leading independent provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2022. Operational Update and Outlook During the second quarter of 2022, an average of 84 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, which was up 12% from average first quarter 2022 levels. "The Solaris team delivered on an impressive second quarter where we continued to see the positive impact of our top fill solutions and AutoBlendTM technology," Solaris' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. "We are enthusiastic about the benefits that we expect these technologies can provide for both Solaris and our customers moving forward. Our strong results thus far in 2022 are supported by incremental returns with the investments we are making. We are also proud to now have returned over $100 million to shareholders since 2018 and remain committed to paying our dividends and maintaining healthy liquidity." Second Quarter 2022 Financial Review Solaris reported net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2022, compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $5.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for second quarter 2022 was $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below. Revenues were $86.7 million for second quarter 2022, which were up 52% from first quarter 2022, driven by an increase in systems deployed, contribution from new technologies and last mile trucking logistics activity. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2022 was $21.1 million, which was up 34% from first quarter 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by an increase in the number of fully utilized systems, mix improvement, an increase in last mile logistics profitability and activity, and contribution from new technologies. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below. Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2022 were $20.6 million. The Company still expects maintenance capital expenditures for full year 2022 to be approximately $10 million. The Company is now narrowing the range of expected growth capital expenditures to between $50 million and $60 million for full year 2022, including investments in additional top fill and AutoBlend™ units, compared to the previously guided range of $40 million to $60 million. Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during second quarter 2022 was $(4.4) million and reflects increased capital expenditures and working capital use of $(4.2) million to support growth. Distributable cash flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures) was approximately $20 million for the second quarter 2022 and covered quarterly dividend distributions of approximately $4.9 million. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $15.4 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company's credit facility remains undrawn, and total liquidity, including availability under the credit facility, was $65.4 million as of the end of the second quarter 2022.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Revenue 86,711 35,179 56,915 143,626 63,848 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 61,237 25,135 37,671 98,908 44,341 Depreciation and amortization 7,132 6,752 6,929 14,061 13,445 Property tax contingency (1) 3,072 - - 3,072 - Selling, general and administrative 6,062 4,964 5,211 11,273 9,570 Other operating (income) expenses (2) (1,114) 360 (309) (1,423) 613 Total operating costs and expenses 76,389 37,211 49,502 125,891 67,969 Operating income (loss) 10,322 (2,032) 7,413 17,735 (4,121) Interest expense, net (88) (55) (79) (167) (104) Total other expense (88) (55) (79) (167) (104) Income (loss) before income tax expense 10,234 (2,087) 7,334 17,568 (4,225) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,945 (217) 1,612 3,557 (430) Net income (loss) 8,289 (1,870) 5,722 14,011 (3,795) Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests (2,836) 659 (2,220) (5,056) 1,415 Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ 5,453 $ (1,211) $ 3,502 $ 8,955 $ (2,380) Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic $ 0.16 $ (0.04) $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ (0.08) Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.04) $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ (0.08) Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,432 30,984 31,239 31,337 30,473 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,432 30,984 31,239 31,337 30,473 1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. 2) Other (income) expense includes change in payable related to Tax Receivable Agreement, settlements for insurance claims, disposal of assets, and credit losses.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,351 $ 36,497 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $388 and $746, respectively 66,854 33,120 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,422 9,797 Inventories 4,317 1,654 Total current assets 92,944 81,068 Property, plant and equipment, net 267,816 240,091 Non-current inventories 2,412 2,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,908 4,182 Goodwill 13,004 13,004 Intangible assets, net 1,814 2,203 Deferred tax assets 60,198 62,942 Other assets 324 57 Total assets $ 442,420 $ 406,223 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,319 $ 9,927 Accrued liabilities 29,890 16,918 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 1,210 1,210 Current portion of lease liabilities 742 717 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 556 31 Other current liabilities 1,827 496 Total current liabilities 58,544 29,299 Lease liabilities, net of current 6,239 6,702 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 1,244 70 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 71,422 71,892 Other long-term liabilities 376 384 Total liabilities 137,825 108,347 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 31,517 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 31,146 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 315 312 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 13,770 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 200,354 196,912 Retained earnings 7,601 5,925 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity 208,270 203,149 Non-controlling interest 96,325 94,727 Total stockholders' equity 304,595 297,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 442,420 $ 406,223

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ 14,011 $ (3,795) $ 8,289 Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,061 13,445 7,132 Property tax contingency (1) 3,072 - 3,072 (Gain) loss on disposal of asset (39) 117 (146) Stock-based compensation 3,112 2,552 1,519 Amortization of debt issuance costs 98 88 58 Allowance for credit losses (388) 599 (388) Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (654) - (654) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3,101 (607) 1,646 Other (178) (146) (177) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (33,346) (13,697) (20,809) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,098 (742) 3,381 Inventories (3,457) (1,085) (2,305) Accounts payable 7,902 7,239 2,862 Accrued liabilities 10,001 72 12,645 Net cash provided by operating activities 22,394 4,040 16,125 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (32,326) (7,716) (20,550) Cash received from insurance proceeds 860 6 629 Proceeds from disposal of assets 57 40 19 Net cash used in investing activities (31,409) (7,670) (19,902) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders (9,777) (9,594) (4,890) Payments under finance leases (567) (12) (559) Payments under insurance premium financing (422) (164) (176) Proceeds from stock option exercises - 12 - Payments related to debt issuance costs (358) - (358) Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled (1,007) (702) (17) Net cash used in financing activities (12,131) (10,460) (6,000) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,146) (14,090) (9,777) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,497 60,366 25,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,351 $ 46,276 $ 15,351 Non-cash activities Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment 289 289 143 Capitalized stock based compensation 207 151 92 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 6,490 612 6,490 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 1,058 536 483 Additions to fixed assets through finance leases 2,267 - 2,267 Financing: Insurance premium financing 1,331 738 1,331 Cash paid for: Interest 37 66 - Income taxes 370 325 348 1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses. We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated. Three Months Ended Six months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 8,289 $ (1,870) $ 5,722 $ 14,011 $ (3,795) Depreciation and amortization 7,132 6,752 6,929 14,061 13,445 Interest expense, net 88 55 79 167 104 Income taxes (1) 1,945 (217) 1,612 3,557 (430) EBITDA $ 17,454 $ 4,720 $ 14,342 $ 31,796 $ 9,324 Property tax contingency (2) 3,072 - - 3,072 - Stock-based compensation expense (3) 1,519 1,353 1,593 3,112 2,552 Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (4) (654) - - (654) - Credit losses and adjustments to credit losses (361) 316 (27) (388) 599 Other (5) 34 109 (168) (134) 141 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,064 $ 6,498 $ 15,740 $ 36,804 $ 12,616 1) Federal and state income taxes. 2) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. 3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards. 4) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. 5) Other includes write off of prepaid purchase orders that were not fulfilled, loss on disposal of assets, gain on insurance claims and other settlements, and costs related to the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC ("Solaris LLC Units"), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards. When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below. Three Months Ended Six months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ 5,453 $ (1,211) $ 3,502 $ 8,955 $ (2,380) Adjustments: Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) 2,836 (659) 2,220 5,056 (1,415) Property tax contingency (2) 3,072 - - 3,072 - Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (3) (654) - - (654) - Credit losses and adjustments to credit losses (361) 316 (27) (388) 599 Other (4) 34 109 (168) (134) 141 Incremental income tax benefit (expense) (1,006) 47 (703) (1,708) 58 Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) $ 9,374 $ (1,398) $ 4,824 $ 14,199 $ (2,997) Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,432 30,984 31,239 31,337 30,473 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 15,132 14,701 14,794 14,964 15,095 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 46,564 45,685 46,033 46,301 45,568 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.03) $ 0.11 $ 0.31 $ (0.07) (1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. (3) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. (4) Other includes write off of prepaid purchase orders that were not fulfilled, loss on disposal of assets, gain on insurance claims and other settlements, and costs related to the evaluation of potential acquisitions. Contacts: Yvonne Fletcher Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations (281) 501-3070