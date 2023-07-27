Second Quarter 2023 Summary Results and Highlights Net income of $12.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted Class A share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023; Adjusted pro forma net income of $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, reflecting a 7% sequential and 27% year-over-year increase Grew total contribution margin per frac crew followed by 26% sequentially, driven by increased deployments of Solaris’ new top fill technology and AutoBlend™ units across multiple basins Paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share on June 16, 2023, which represented Solaris’ 19th consecutive quarterly dividend Repurchased 1.4 million Class A common stock shares (3.0% of total outstanding shares) during the quarter; approximately $24 million remains available under the $50 million share repurchase authorization announced in the first quarter of 2023 $148 million cumulatively returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks since 2018

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), today announced second quarter 2023 results, with revenues of $77.2 million, net income of $12.2 million, adjusted pro forma net income of $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million.

“Our strong second quarter results are a testament to the Solaris team’s continued execution on our strategy of growing earnings per frac crew followed. We grew profitability by deploying more top fill and AutoBlend™ systems and improving ancillary trucking services margin despite the softening in drilling and completion activity,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented.

“Since we began returning cash to shareholders in 2018, we have cumulatively returned $148 million through dividends and share repurchases. We expect to generate meaningful cash flow as our budgeted growth capital spending slows, allowing us to continue executing on our enhanced shareholder return framework.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Review

Solaris reported net income of $12.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2023, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $11.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted Class A share, and second quarter 2022 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for second quarter 2023 was $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted pro forma net income of $11.0 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, and second quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share.

Revenues were $77.2 million for second quarter 2023, which were down 7% sequentially and down 11% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2023 was $26.8 million, which was up 7% from first quarter 2023 and up 27% from second quarter 2022. The sequential decrease in revenue was driven by decreases in industry frac activity and ancillary trucking services revenues, which was offset by additional top fill and AutoBlend™ systems. The sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by increases in new technology deployments and ancillary trucking services margin.

During the second quarter of 2023, Solaris earned revenue on 108 fully utilized systems, which includes sand systems, top fill systems and AutoBlend™ systems. Total fully utilized systems were down 8% sequentially from 118 in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2023 were approximately $21 million, which is primarily related to manufacturing of top fill systems. Solaris is maintaining its capital expenditure guidance for full year 2023 of $65 million to $75 million, which includes $15 million for maintenance capital. The Company expects capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 to be approximately $15 million, including maintenance capital expenditures.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during second quarter 2023 was positive $7 million, including a working capital source of $3 million and capital expenditures of $21 million. Distributable cash flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures) was approximately $22 million for the second quarter 2023, which was approximately flat sequentially and up 10% year over year, and covered quarterly dividend distributions of approximately $5 million by approximately four times.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $9 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company had $43 million in borrowings outstanding on the credit facility and $41 million of liquidity as of the end of second quarter 2023.

Shareholder Returns

On May 16, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to $0.11 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on June 16, 2023 to holders of record as of June 6, 2023. A distribution of $0.11 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”).

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1.4 million Class A common stock shares, or 3.0% of the Company’s total outstanding shares, for approximately $11 million, leaving approximately $24 million in the Company’s stock repurchase authorization. Since initiating the repurchase authorization in the first quarter of 2023, Solaris has repurchased a total of 3.1 million Class A common shares, or 6.5% of the Company’s total outstanding shares.

Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 19 consecutive quarterly dividends and repurchased approximately 12% of total outstanding shares, representing approximately $148 million in cash cumulatively returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating Solaris’ overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented equipment and systems are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue 69,925 81,130 77,828 147,753 132,966 Revenue - related parties 7,277 5,581 4,894 12,171 10,660 Total revenue 77,202 86,711 82,722 159,924 143,626 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 45,652 61,237 53,223 98,875 98,908 Depreciation and amortization 9,071 7,132 8,417 17,488 14,061 Property tax contingency (1) — 3,072 — — 3,072 Selling, general and administrative 6,825 6,062 6,538 13,363 11,273 Other operating income (2) (125 ) (1,114 ) (338 ) (463 ) (1,423 ) Total operating costs and expenses 61,423 76,389 67,840 129,263 125,891 Operating income 15,779 10,322 14,882 30,661 17,735 Interest expense, net (879 ) (88 ) (459 ) (1,338 ) (167 ) Total other expense (879 ) (88 ) (459 ) (1,338 ) (167 ) Income before income tax expense 14,900 10,234 14,423 29,323 17,568 Provision for income taxes 2,659 1,945 2,486 5,145 3,557 Net income 12,241 8,289 11,937 24,178 14,011 Less: net income related to non-controlling interests (4,709 ) (2,836 ) (4,368 ) (9,077 ) (5,056 ) Net income attributable to Solaris $ 7,532 $ 5,453 $ 7,569 $ 15,101 $ 8,955 Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.47 $ 0.27 Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.47 $ 0.27 Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 29,542 31,432 31,214 30,373 31,337 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 29,542 31,432 31,214 30,373 31,337

1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023. 2) Other income includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, the sale or disposal of assets, insurance gains, credit losses or recoveries, severance costs, and other settlements.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,371 $ 8,835 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $355 and $385, respectively 56,103 64,543 Accounts receivable - related party 6,788 4,925 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,671 5,151 Inventories 8,520 5,289 Total current assets 86,453 88,743 Property, plant and equipment, net 325,441 298,160 Non-current inventories 2,097 1,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,844 4,033 Goodwill 13,004 13,004 Intangible assets, net 1,066 1,429 Deferred tax assets 51,099 55,370 Other assets 326 268 Total assets $ 484,330 $ 462,576 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,209 $ 25,934 Accrued liabilities 17,024 25,252 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement — 1,092 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,106 917 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,373 1,924 Other current liabilities 1,237 790 Total current liabilities 50,949 55,909 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 6,687 6,212 Borrowings under the credit agreement 43,000 8,000 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 3,582 3,429 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 71,530 71,530 Other long-term liabilities 126 367 Total liabilities 175,874 145,447 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 28,968 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 31,641 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 290 317 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 13,674 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 186,647 202,551 Retained earnings 15,233 12,847 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity 202,170 215,715 Non-controlling interest 106,286 101,414 Total stockholders' equity 308,456 317,129 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 484,330 $ 462,576

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,178 $ 14,011 $ 12,241 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,488 14,061 9,071 Property tax contingency — 3,072 — (Gain) loss on disposal of asset (18 ) (39 ) 4 Stock-based compensation 3,904 3,112 1,924 Amortization of debt issuance costs 71 98 40 Allowance for credit losses (2 ) (388 ) (2 ) Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement — (654 ) — Deferred income tax expense 4,853 3,101 2,524 Other (162 ) (178 ) (172 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,442 (33,008 ) 12,023 Accounts receivable - related party (1,863 ) (338 ) (2,949 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,143 5,098 238 Inventories (5,801 ) (3,457 ) (1,730 ) Accounts payable 3,047 7,902 1,005 Accrued liabilities (8,728 ) 10,001 (5,606 ) Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (1,092 ) — — Net cash provided by operating activities 45,460 22,394 28,611 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (40,130 ) (32,326 ) (21,181 ) Cash received from insurance proceeds 69 860 69 Proceeds from disposal of assets 165 57 42 Net cash used in investing activities (39,896 ) (31,409 ) (21,070 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Share repurchases (25,757 ) — (11,330 ) Distribution to unitholders (includes distribution of $3.0 million at $0.11/unit and $2.9 million at $0.105/unit, respectively) (3,489 ) (2,892 ) (1,504 ) Dividend paid to Class A common stock shareholders (7,044 ) (6,885 ) (3,388 ) Borrowings under the credit agreement 35,000 — 17,000 Payments under finance leases (1,326 ) (567 ) (588 ) Payments under insurance premium financing (966 ) (422 ) (425 ) Payments related to debt issuance costs (91 ) (358 ) (91 ) Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled (1,355 ) (1,007 ) (19 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,028 ) (12,131 ) (345 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 536 (21,146 ) 7,196 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,835 36,497 2,175 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,371 $ 15,351 $ 9,371 Non-cash activities Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment 202 289 73 Capitalized stock based compensation 296 207 122 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 3,402 6,490 3,402 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 2,042 1,058 464 Additions to fixed assets through finance leases 1,926 2,267 993 Financing: Insurance premium financing 697 1,331 697 Cash paid for: Interest 1,028 37 693 Income taxes 198 370 197

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses. We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,241 $ 8,289 $ 11,937 $ 24,178 $ 14,011 Depreciation and amortization 9,071 7,132 8,417 17,488 14,061 Interest expense, net 879 88 459 1,338 167 Income taxes (1) 2,659 1,945 2,486 5,145 3,557 EBITDA $ 24,850 $ 17,454 $ 23,299 $ 48,149 $ 31,796 Property tax contingency (2) — 3,072 — — 3,072 Stock-based compensation expense (3) 1,924 1,519 1,980 3,904 3,112 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 4 — (361 ) (357 ) — Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (4) — (654 ) — — (654 ) Other (5) 47 (327 ) 200 247 (522 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,825 $ 21,064 $ 25,118 $ 51,943 $ 36,804

1) Federal and state income taxes. 2) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023. 3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, including performance-based restricted stock. 4) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. 5) Other includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, gains on insurance claims, credit losses or recoveries and other settlements.

ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC (“Solaris LLC Units”), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Numerator: Net income attributable to Solaris $ 7,532 $ 5,453 $ 7,569 $ 15,101 $ 8,955 Adjustments: Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) 4,709 2,836 4,368 9,077 5,056 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 4 — (361 ) (357 ) — Property tax contingency (2) — 3,072 — — 3,072 Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (3) — (654 ) — — (654 ) Other (4) 47 (327 ) 200 247 (522 ) Incremental income tax expense (983 ) (1,006 ) (779 ) (1,763 ) (1,708 ) Adjusted pro forma net income $ 11,309 $ 9,374 $ 10,997 $ 22,305 $ 14,199 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 29,542 31,432 31,214 30,373 31,337 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 15,365 15,132 15,224 15,294 14,964 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 44,907 46,564 46,438 45,667 46,301 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.49 $ 0.31

(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023. (3) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. (4) Other includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, gains on insurance claims, credit losses or recoveries and other settlements.

