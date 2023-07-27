Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), today announced second quarter 2023 results, with revenues of $77.2 million, net income of $12.2 million, adjusted pro forma net income of $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million.

“Our strong second quarter results are a testament to the Solaris team’s continued execution on our strategy of growing earnings per frac crew followed. We grew profitability by deploying more top fill and AutoBlend™ systems and improving ancillary trucking services margin despite the softening in drilling and completion activity,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented.

“Since we began returning cash to shareholders in 2018, we have cumulatively returned $148 million through dividends and share repurchases. We expect to generate meaningful cash flow as our budgeted growth capital spending slows, allowing us to continue executing on our enhanced shareholder return framework.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Review

Solaris reported net income of $12.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2023, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $11.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted Class A share, and second quarter 2022 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for second quarter 2023 was $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted pro forma net income of $11.0 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, and second quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share.

Revenues were $77.2 million for second quarter 2023, which were down 7% sequentially and down 11% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2023 was $26.8 million, which was up 7% from first quarter 2023 and up 27% from second quarter 2022. The sequential decrease in revenue was driven by decreases in industry frac activity and ancillary trucking services revenues, which was offset by additional top fill and AutoBlend™ systems. The sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by increases in new technology deployments and ancillary trucking services margin.

During the second quarter of 2023, Solaris earned revenue on 108 fully utilized systems, which includes sand systems, top fill systems and AutoBlend™ systems. Total fully utilized systems were down 8% sequentially from 118 in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2023 were approximately $21 million, which is primarily related to manufacturing of top fill systems. Solaris is maintaining its capital expenditure guidance for full year 2023 of $65 million to $75 million, which includes $15 million for maintenance capital. The Company expects capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 to be approximately $15 million, including maintenance capital expenditures.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during second quarter 2023 was positive $7 million, including a working capital source of $3 million and capital expenditures of $21 million. Distributable cash flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures) was approximately $22 million for the second quarter 2023, which was approximately flat sequentially and up 10% year over year, and covered quarterly dividend distributions of approximately $5 million by approximately four times.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $9 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company had $43 million in borrowings outstanding on the credit facility and $41 million of liquidity as of the end of second quarter 2023.

Shareholder Returns

On May 16, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to $0.11 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on June 16, 2023 to holders of record as of June 6, 2023. A distribution of $0.11 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”).

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1.4 million Class A common stock shares, or 3.0% of the Company’s total outstanding shares, for approximately $11 million, leaving approximately $24 million in the Company’s stock repurchase authorization. Since initiating the repurchase authorization in the first quarter of 2023, Solaris has repurchased a total of 3.1 million Class A common shares, or 6.5% of the Company’s total outstanding shares.

Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 19 consecutive quarterly dividends and repurchased approximately 12% of total outstanding shares, representing approximately $148 million in cash cumulatively returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

69,925

 

 

 

81,130

 

 

 

77,828

 

 

 

147,753

 

 

 

132,966

 

Revenue - related parties

 

 

7,277

 

 

 

5,581

 

 

 

4,894

 

 

 

12,171

 

 

 

10,660

 

Total revenue

 

 

77,202

 

 

 

86,711

 

 

 

82,722

 

 

 

159,924

 

 

 

143,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

45,652

 

 

 

61,237

 

 

 

53,223

 

 

 

98,875

 

 

 

98,908

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,071

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

 

8,417

 

 

 

17,488

 

 

 

14,061

 

Property tax contingency (1)

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,825

 

 

 

6,062

 

 

 

6,538

 

 

 

13,363

 

 

 

11,273

 

Other operating income (2)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(1,114

)

 

 

(338

)

 

 

(463

)

 

 

(1,423

)

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

61,423

 

 

 

76,389

 

 

 

67,840

 

 

 

129,263

 

 

 

125,891

 

Operating income

 

 

15,779

 

 

 

10,322

 

 

 

14,882

 

 

 

30,661

 

 

 

17,735

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(879

)

 

 

(88

)

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(1,338

)

 

 

(167

)

Total other expense

 

 

(879

)

 

 

(88

)

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(1,338

)

 

 

(167

)

Income before income tax expense

 

 

14,900

 

 

 

10,234

 

 

 

14,423

 

 

 

29,323

 

 

 

17,568

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

2,659

 

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

2,486

 

 

 

5,145

 

 

 

3,557

 

Net income

 

 

12,241

 

 

 

8,289

 

 

 

11,937

 

 

 

24,178

 

 

 

14,011

 

Less: net income related to non-controlling interests

 

 

(4,709

)

 

 

(2,836

)

 

 

(4,368

)

 

 

(9,077

)

 

 

(5,056

)

Net income attributable to Solaris

 

$

7,532

 

 

$

5,453

 

 

$

7,569

 

 

$

15,101

 

 

$

8,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.27

 

Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

 

 

29,542

 

 

 

31,432

 

 

 

31,214

 

 

 

30,373

 

 

 

31,337

 

Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

 

 

29,542

 

 

 

31,432

 

 

 

31,214

 

 

 

30,373

 

 

 

31,337

 

1)

Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023.

2)

Other income includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, the sale or disposal of assets, insurance gains, credit losses or recoveries, severance costs, and other settlements.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

9,371

 

$

8,835

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $355 and $385, respectively

 

 

56,103

 

 

64,543

Accounts receivable - related party

 

 

6,788

 

 

4,925

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,671

 

 

5,151

Inventories

 

 

8,520

 

 

5,289

Total current assets

 

 

86,453

 

 

88,743

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

325,441

 

 

298,160

Non-current inventories

 

 

2,097

 

 

1,569

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

4,844

 

 

4,033

Goodwill

 

 

13,004

 

 

13,004

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,066

 

 

1,429

Deferred tax assets

 

 

51,099

 

 

55,370

Other assets

 

 

326

 

 

268

Total assets

 

$

484,330

 

$

462,576

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

29,209

 

$

25,934

Accrued liabilities

 

 

17,024

 

 

25,252

Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement

 

 

 

 

1,092

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,106

 

 

917

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

2,373

 

 

1,924

Other current liabilities

 

 

1,237

 

 

790

Total current liabilities

 

 

50,949

 

 

55,909

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

 

 

6,687

 

 

6,212

Borrowings under the credit agreement

 

 

43,000

 

 

8,000

Finance lease liabilities, net of current

 

 

3,582

 

 

3,429

Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement

 

 

71,530

 

 

71,530

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

126

 

 

367

Total liabilities

 

 

175,874

 

 

145,447

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 28,968 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 31,641 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

 

290

 

 

317

Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 13,674 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

186,647

 

 

202,551

Retained earnings

 

 

15,233

 

 

12,847

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity

 

 

202,170

 

 

215,715

Non-controlling interest

 

 

106,286

 

 

101,414

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

308,456

 

 

317,129

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

484,330

 

$

462,576

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

24,178

 

 

$

14,011

 

 

$

12,241

 

Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

17,488

 

 

 

14,061

 

 

 

9,071

 

Property tax contingency

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of asset

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

4

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,904

 

 

 

3,112

 

 

 

1,924

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

71

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

40

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(2

)

Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement

 

 

 

 

 

(654

)

 

 

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

 

4,853

 

 

 

3,101

 

 

 

2,524

 

Other

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(178

)

 

 

(172

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

8,442

 

 

 

(33,008

)

 

 

12,023

 

Accounts receivable - related party

 

 

(1,863

)

 

 

(338

)

 

 

(2,949

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

5,098

 

 

 

238

 

Inventories

 

 

(5,801

)

 

 

(3,457

)

 

 

(1,730

)

Accounts payable

 

 

3,047

 

 

 

7,902

 

 

 

1,005

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(8,728

)

 

 

10,001

 

 

 

(5,606

)

Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement

 

 

(1,092

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

45,460

 

 

 

22,394

 

 

 

28,611

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in property, plant and equipment

 

 

(40,130

)

 

 

(32,326

)

 

 

(21,181

)

Cash received from insurance proceeds

 

 

69

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

69

 

Proceeds from disposal of assets

 

 

165

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

42

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(39,896

)

 

 

(31,409

)

 

 

(21,070

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share repurchases

 

 

(25,757

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,330

)

Distribution to unitholders (includes distribution of $3.0 million at $0.11/unit and $2.9 million at $0.105/unit, respectively)

 

 

(3,489

)

 

 

(2,892

)

 

 

(1,504

)

Dividend paid to Class A common stock shareholders

 

 

(7,044

)

 

 

(6,885

)

 

 

(3,388

)

Borrowings under the credit agreement

 

 

35,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,000

 

Payments under finance leases

 

 

(1,326

)

 

 

(567

)

 

 

(588

)

Payments under insurance premium financing

 

 

(966

)

 

 

(422

)

 

 

(425

)

Payments related to debt issuance costs

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(358

)

 

 

(91

)

Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled

 

 

(1,355

)

 

 

(1,007

)

 

 

(19

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(5,028

)

 

 

(12,131

)

 

 

(345

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

536

 

 

 

(21,146

)

 

 

7,196

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

8,835

 

 

 

36,497

 

 

 

2,175

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

9,371

 

 

$

15,351

 

 

$

9,371

 

Non-cash activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment

 

 

202

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

73

 

Capitalized stock based compensation

 

 

296

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

122

 

Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

6,490

 

 

 

3,402

 

Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory

 

 

2,042

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

464

 

Additions to fixed assets through finance leases

 

 

1,926

 

 

 

2,267

 

 

 

993

 

Financing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance premium financing

 

 

697

 

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

697

 

Cash paid for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

1,028

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

693

 

Income taxes

 

 

198

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

197

 

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses.

 

We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

12,241

 

 

$

8,289

 

 

$

11,937

 

 

$

24,178

 

 

$

14,011

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,071

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

 

8,417

 

 

 

17,488

 

 

 

14,061

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

879

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

1,338

 

 

 

167

 

Income taxes (1)

 

 

2,659

 

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

2,486

 

 

 

5,145

 

 

 

3,557

 

EBITDA

 

$

24,850

 

 

$

17,454

 

 

$

23,299

 

 

$

48,149

 

 

$

31,796

 

Property tax contingency (2)

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

 

 

1,924

 

 

 

1,519

 

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

3,904

 

 

 

3,112

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

(361

)

 

 

(357

)

 

 

 

Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (4)

 

 

 

 

 

(654

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(654

)

Other (5)

 

 

47

 

 

 

(327

)

 

 

200

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

(522

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

26,825

 

$

21,064

 

 

$

25,118

 

 

$

51,943

 

 

$

36,804

 

1)

Federal and state income taxes.

2)

Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023.

3)

Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, including performance-based restricted stock.

4)

Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change.

5)

Other includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, gains on insurance claims, credit losses or recoveries and other settlements.

ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC (“Solaris LLC Units”), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Solaris

 

$

7,532

 

 

$

5,453

 

 

$

7,569

 

 

$

15,101

 

 

$

8,955

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1)

 

 

4,709

 

 

 

2,836

 

 

 

4,368

 

 

 

9,077

 

 

 

5,056

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

(361

)

 

 

(357

)

 

 

 

Property tax contingency (2)

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,072

 

Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (3)

 

 

 

 

 

(654

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(654

)

Other (4)

 

 

47

 

 

 

(327

)

 

 

200

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

(522

)

Incremental income tax expense

 

 

(983

)

 

 

(1,006

)

 

 

(779

)

 

 

(1,763

)

 

 

(1,708

)

Adjusted pro forma net income

 

$

11,309

 

 

$

9,374

 

 

$

10,997

 

 

$

22,305

 

 

$

14,199

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

 

 

29,542

 

 

 

31,432

 

 

 

31,214

 

 

 

30,373

 

 

 

31,337

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC units for shares of Class A common stock (1)

 

 

15,365

 

 

 

15,132

 

 

 

15,224

 

 

 

15,294

 

 

 

14,964

 

Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted

 

 

44,907

 

 

 

46,564

 

 

 

46,438

 

 

 

45,667

 

 

 

46,301

 

Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.31

(1)

Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)

Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023.

(3)

Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change.

(4)

Other includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, gains on insurance claims, credit losses or recoveries and other settlements.

 