Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights Net income of $11.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted Class A share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022; Adjusted pro forma net income of $11.1 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 Paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share on September 14, 2022, Solaris' 16th consecutive quarterly dividend; $107 million cumulatively returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks since 2018 Increased deployments of Solaris' new top fill technology across multiple basins Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022. Operational Update and Outlook During the third quarter of 2022, an average of 94 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, which was up 12% from average second quarter 2022 levels. “The Solaris team executed on another strong quarter of growth, while maintaining a healthy balance sheet and continuing to return cash to shareholders,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “Throughout 2022, the success of our new top fill solutions has helped us grow with both new and existing customers. The new technology has also helped us expand in historically untapped markets for Solaris, including the Rockies. We are excited to partner with our customers as we help to provide solutions that can increase logistics and well site efficiency and ultimately lower well costs.” Third Quarter 2022 Financial Review Solaris reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted Class A share, for third quarter 2022, compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for third quarter 2022 was $11.1 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below. Revenues were $92.3 million for third quarter 2022, which were up 6% from second quarter 2022, driven by an increase in systems deployed and contribution from new technologies, partially offset by a reduction in last mile trucking logistics activity. Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2022 was $23.9 million, which was up 14% from second quarter 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by an increase in the number of fully utilized systems and contribution from new technologies, partially offset by lower last mile logistics activity and profitability mix, and start up costs associated with the ramp in new technologies and expansion into growth basins. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below. Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2022 were $27.2 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2022 to be between $15 million and $20 million, including investments in new technology deployments. Based on the success of the Solaris top fill deployments and strong indicators for incremental demand, the Company is providing initial guidance for total 2023 capital expenditures to be approximately $75 million, inclusive of $10 million to $15 million for maintenance capital expenditures. Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during third quarter 2022 was $(5.7) million and reflects increased capital expenditures and working capital use of $(2.6) million to support growth. Distributable cash flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures) was approximately $22 million for the third quarter 2022 and covered quarterly dividend distributions of approximately $4.9 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $10.4 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company has $6.0 million in borrowings outstanding on the credit facility, and total liquidity, including availability under the credit facility, was $54.4 million as of the end of the third quarter 2022. Shareholder Returns On August 22, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on September 16, 2022 to holders of record as of September 6, 2022. A distribution of $0.105 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”). Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 16 consecutive quarterly dividends. Cumulatively, the Company has returned approximately $107 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018. SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Revenue 89,376 46,390 81,130 222,342 104,139 Revenue - related parties 2,949 2,987 5,581 13,609 9,101 Total revenue 92,325 49,377 86,711 235,951 113,240 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 64,171 38,460 61,237 163,079 82,816 Depreciation and amortization 7,716 6,842 7,132 21,777 20,288 Property tax contingency (1) — — 3,072 3,072 — Selling, general and administrative 5,929 4,760 6,062 17,202 14,326 Other operating (income) expenses (2) 524 (2,690 ) (1,114 ) (899 ) (2,074 ) Total operating costs and expenses 78,340 47,372 76,389 204,231 115,356 Operating income (loss) 13,985 2,005 10,322 31,720 (2,116 ) Interest expense, net (141 ) (66 ) (88 ) (308 ) (170 ) Total other expense (141 ) (66 ) (88 ) (308 ) (170 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 13,844 1,939 10,234 31,412 (2,286 ) Provision for income taxes 2,332 507 1,945 5,889 77 Net income (loss) 11,512 1,432 8,289 25,523 (2,363 ) Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests (4,106 ) (558 ) (2,836 ) (9,162 ) 857 Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ 7,406 $ 874 $ 5,453 $ 16,361 $ (1,506 ) Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ (0.06 ) Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ (0.06 ) Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,599 31,058 31,432 31,425 30,671 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,599 31,058 31,432 31,425 30,671 1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. 2) Other (income) expense include the sale or disposal of assets, settlements of insurance claims, change in payable related to Tax Receivable Agreement, credit losses or recoveries, and transaction costs. SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,433 $ 36,497 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $385 and $746, respectively 68,496 29,513 Accounts receivable - related party 2,596 3,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,548 9,797 Inventories 5,615 1,654 Total current assets 95,688 81,068 Property, plant and equipment, net 284,913 240,091 Non-current inventories 2,249 2,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,213 4,182 Goodwill 13,004 13,004 Intangible assets, net 1,619 2,203 Deferred tax assets 58,148 62,942 Other assets 295 57 Total assets $ 460,129 $ 406,223 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,079 $ 9,927 Accrued liabilities 30,147 16,918 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 1,210 1,210 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 886 717 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,222 31 Other current liabilities 1,301 496 Total current liabilities 60,845 29,299 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 6,410 6,702 Credit agreement 6,000 — Finance lease liabilities, net of current 2,331 70 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 71,422 71,892 Other long-term liabilities 372 384 Total liabilities 147,380 108,347 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 31,638 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 31,146 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 316 312 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 13,770 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 201,720 196,912 Retained earnings 11,509 5,925 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity 213,545 203,149 Non-controlling interest 99,204 94,727 Total stockholders' equity 312,749 297,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 460,129 $ 406,223 SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ 25,523 $ (2,363 ) $ 11,512 Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,777 20,288 7,716 Loss on disposal of asset 1,307 113 1,346 Stock-based compensation 4,665 3,907 1,553 Amortization of debt issuance costs 127 132 29 Allowance for credit losses (420 ) 630 (32 ) Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (654 ) — — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 5,143 (273 ) 2,042 Other (178 ) (153 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (38,563 ) (17,995 ) (5,555 ) Accounts receivable - related party 1,011 (1,852 ) 1,349 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,972 (3,266 ) (2,126 ) Inventories (4,744 ) (714 ) (1,287 ) Accounts payable 12,569 7,076 4,667 Accrued liabilities 10,305 6,167 304 Property tax contingency (1) 3,072 — — Net cash provided by operating activities 43,912 11,697 21,518 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (59,527 ) (13,702 ) (27,201 ) Cash received from insurance proceeds 1,308 35 448 Proceeds from disposal of assets 422 42 365 Net cash used in investing activities (57,797 ) (13,625 ) (26,388 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders (14,675 ) (14,400 ) (4,898 ) Borrowings under the credit agreement 9,000 — 9,000 Repayment of the credit agreement (3,000 ) — (3,000 ) Payments under finance leases (1,100 ) (23 ) (533 ) Payments under insurance premium financing (946 ) (410 ) (524 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — 12 — Payments related to debt issuance costs (358 ) — — Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled (1,100 ) (786 ) (93 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,179 ) (15,607 ) (48 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,064 ) (17,535 ) (4,918 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,497 60,366 15,351 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,433 $ 42,831 $ 10,433 Non-cash activities Operating: Employee retention credit $ — $ 1,900 $ — Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment 424 2,260 135 Capitalized stock based compensation 296 228 89 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 3,436 323 3,436 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 1,210 958 152 Additions to fixed assets through finance leases 4,554 — 2,287 Financing: Insurance premium financing 806 410 806 Cash paid for: Interest 102 99 65 Income taxes 370 325 — 1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses. We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated. Three Months Ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30 September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 11,512 $ 1,432 $ 8,289 $ 25,523 $ (2,363 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,716 6,842 7,132 21,777 20,288 Interest expense, net 141 66 88 308 170 Income taxes (1) 2,332 507 1,945 5,889 77 EBITDA $ 21,701 $ 8,847 $ 17,454 $ 53,497 $ 18,172 Property tax contingency (2) — — 3,072 3,072 — Stock-based compensation expense (3) 1,553 1,355 1,519 4,665 3,907 Employee retention credit (4) — (2,992 ) — — (2,992 ) Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (5) — — (654 ) (654 ) — Credit losses and adjustments to credit losses (32 ) 30 (361 ) (420 ) 630 Other (6) 712 422 34 578 563 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,934 $ 7,662 $ 21,064 $ 60,738 $ 20,280 ___________________ 1) Federal and state income taxes. 2) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. 3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards. 4) Employee retention credit as part of Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, net of administrative fees. 5) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. 6) Other includes loss on disposal of assets, gain on insurance claims and other settlements, and costs related to the evaluation of potential acquisitions. ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC (“Solaris LLC Units”), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards. When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below. Three Months Ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30 September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ 7,406 $ 874 $ 5,453 $ 16,361 $ (1,506 ) Adjustments: Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) 4,106 558 2,836 9,162 (857 ) Employee retention credit (2) — (2,992 ) — — (2,992 ) Property tax contingency (3) — — 3,072 3,072 — Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (4) — — (654 ) (654 ) — Credit losses and adjustments to credit losses (32 ) 30 (361 ) (420 ) 630 Other (5) 712 422 34 578 563 Incremental income tax benefit (expense) (1,071 ) 515 (1,006 ) (2,780 ) 573 Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) $ 11,121 $ (593 ) $ 9,374 $ 25,319 $ (3,589 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,599 31,058 31,432 31,425 30,671 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 15,021 14,686 15,132 14,983 14,957 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 46,620 45,744 46,564 46,408 45,628 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted $ 0.24 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.55 $ (0.08 ) (1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Employee retention credit as part of Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, net of administrative fees. (3) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. (4) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. (5) Other includes loss on disposal of assets, gain on insurance claims and other settlements, and costs related to the evaluation of potential acquisitions. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005798/en/

