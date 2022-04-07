Log in
    SOI   US83418M1036

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(SOI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.70 USD   -0.74%
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Schedules First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

04/07/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on April 28, 2022.

To join the first quarter 2022 conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (412) 317-6594. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 8754226. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented equipment and systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.


© Business Wire 2022
