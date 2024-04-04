Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its first quarter 2024 earnings release after the market closes on April 25, 2024.

Participants can join the first quarter 2024 conference call from within the United States by dialing (844) 413-3978, or from outside of the United States by dialing (412) 317-6594, and referencing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 2917930. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented systems are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

